Phil Goff ready to consent some dolphins for Auckland

Phil Goff says he’s open to approving consent for a “mooring dolphin” to be built by 2018 so mega cruise ships are able to berth in Auckland.

Auckland’s mayor had previously expressed concern at spending up to $12 million on the pontoon-type structure, with the Auckland council group keeping building consent on hold until the first quarter of 2017 earlier this month.

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever to visit New Zealand, is longer than three rugby fields and too long to berth in Auckland.

She is anchored off Queens Wharf with her nearly 5000 passengers ferried on tenders to the Viaduct area.

A powhiri by the Haunui waka group welcomed the enormous cruise liner to Auckland early this morning.

The powhiri was followed by an onboard ceremony and speeches from the ship’s captain and Royal Caribbean’s New Zealand manager.

Ngati Whatua spokesman Paul Davis also spoke, welcoming captain Henrik Loy to the city.

Speaking on Ovation of the Seas this morning , Goff said he was in favour of the dolphin if it was the best option.

However, he was still opposed to the suggestion of a wharf being built to join the dolphin to the land, saying that was too environmentally intrusive.