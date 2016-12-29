A-Z of 2016

Picking the eyes out of Denis Welch’s column at RNZ, we get to consider some new terms

Affordable housing: Ever-shifting mirage that recedes the closer you get to it; in some eastern religions, the 19th stage of nirvana, attainable only by God knows who.

Bennetticiary: One who climbs a ladder provided by the state and then lops off every second rung to make it harder for others to climb.

Child poverty: A unique form of deprivation whereby parents don’t need help while their kids go to school with no shoes.

Diptomaniac: A compassionate conservative indistinguishable from a neoliberal ideologue; a sensible Southlander gone rogue.

Free trade: Method of paying less for labour by transferring production to poorer countries. See also Teepeepee.

Green: A soothing shade of grey. Blends inoffensively with the background.

Homelessness: A form of temporary accommodation eagerly sought by free spirits wishing to feel untrammelled by four walls and a roof.

Kim Dotcom: Obscure historical figure, long forgotten now, who may have been either the inventor of wheeled luggage or Queen Victoria’s consort.

Labour: Hard work.

Morgan donor: Dedicated supporter of the Opportunities Party.

National Standards: Method of extracting data from children’s minds; not to be confused with education.

Operational matter: Anything anyone in authority is too embarrassed to talk about.

Public Joyce theory: The view that any given series of interactions by self-interested agents (eg, voters, politicians, businessmen) will end up bearing a remarkable similarity to what the government has already decided.

Pompadunne: Extravagant hairstyle; more hair than one head could reasonably be expected to have.

Vulnerable Children, Ministry of A: once-in-a-generation chance to put the mistakes of the past behind us and make a whole bunch of fresh mistakes.