Another “needy” person selling government food grant on TradeMe

Authorities are investigating after a person trying to sell Government food grants on Facebook at a discounted rate angered website users. On Wednesday, the seller offered a $150 food grant for $100, saying he or she would accompany the buyer to a supermarket to use the card. One local business owner who observed the post in the Hutt Valley Facebook group said it made her “blood boil”. “It’s too easy to defraud the department [Ministry of Social Development] and I wonder how many others are doing just this, but having it pre-arranged so they don’t need Facebook to sell it on,” she said.

My guess is that it goes on a lot. And then those people also end up at a food bank or two.

By 8pm, two hours after the offer was put online, the post had received more than 400 comments. A Work and Income food grant is available to any person who has an immediate need for food and can meet an income and asset test. The card, used like an eftpos card at supermarkets or stores, expires after three days. The ministry said it was investigating, and that it took fraudulent use of its payment cards seriously. “Unfortunately, we’ve found that a small number of clients have used payment card in ways that they are not intended to be used,” acting national commissioner Te Rehia Papesch said. “Help is available through Work and Income for people who have an immediate and essential need, with no other way to pay. “There are safeguards to prevent anyone other than the person issued with the payment card from using it.” Papesch said clients must sign for the intended goods or services when using the card, and the supplier must be satisfied as to the client’s identity.

That hardly stops someone from buying the goods and then leaving the store, handing the lot to someone else and getting a wad of cash in hand.

After which they’ll make a direct line to the local booze shop no doubt.

– Stuff