Bill English is “gutless”?

While Andrew Little is cycling in the South Island Labour are using Wes Craven’s dental nurse to put the hits in.

The 69 year old old bint who is deputy leader has called National and Bill English “gutless” for not standing in the Mt Albert by-election.

Labour is ready and keen to talk about the problems facing electors in Mt Albert despite the gutless decision of Bill English not to front a National candidate there, says Labour Deputy Leader Annette King. “English is running scared from his first test as a leader. He clearly doesn’t want another bloody nose after the Mt Roskill defeat. “We are more than ready for another contest and relish the chance to talk to people in Mt Albert about how Labour can help them deal with the problems around rising crime, health, public transport and housing affordability. “It’s typical of National. They don’t like building houses, so they don’t have a Housing Minister. They don’t like by-elections so they don’t run in them. “We take nothing for granted and will be seeking a mandate for Labour’s new candidate in Mt Albert. As we showed in Mt Roskill, we are ready to fight a by-election and a general election. “The easiest solution really is for Bill English to do everyone a favour. For tens of thousands of Kiwis a change of government can’t come soon enough so let’s save the cost of a by-election and bring forward the general election,” says Annette King.

Since she is talking about gutlessness, let’s talk about David Shearer not being able to stomach so much as five more minutes in Labour’s caucus room, he cut and run and left Kiwi taxpayers with the bill. Labour can’t blame anyone else for that other than David Shearer.

Then she talks about the challenges facing voters in Mt Albert. I’m glad she brought that up because ever since the electorate was formed it has had nothing but Labour MPs. So any issues a Mt Albert voter has can be laid at the feet of just three people:

Warren Freer for 34 years from 1947 to 1981

Helen Clark for 28 years from 1981 to 2009

David Shearer for 8 years from 2009 to 2017

What have these three Labour MPs done for that electorate since 1947. If there are issues there that is because of useless local representation from the Labour party and no one else. You would have thought that having the PM as an MP for 9 years might have solved some of those issues?

National to blame for issues in Mt Albert after continuous Labour representation since 1947? Yeah, pull the other one you bitter old bag.

One last thing. Annette King forgets her history. When Tariana Turia ditched Labour and resigned and called a by-election, Labour didn’t stand in that one either. So her claims about National not liking by-elections seem rather hollow and ironic since this is Mt Albert and it was Helen Clark who was “gutless” in not standing against Turia.

