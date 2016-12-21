“Capitalism will literally be the death of us, our children, and humanity”

I’m actually enjoying Rachel “I’ll break your legs” Stewart’s rants from the point of view that she clearly believes her views to be main stream, but rages at the fact too few seem to agree with her clearly superior, thought-out and sustainable views.

Today, about believing in God (or not), Christmas and the rituals of Secret Santa, and your herd-like adherence to commercialised hedonism in the name of God.

Yes, I’m an atheist. Not one who’s evangelistic about it. No, I’m more your garden variety non-believer who’s confident that when you’re dead the lights go out. See you later. I am far from alone. Yet, despite this, most of my fellow New Zealanders celebrate Christmas like they were fresh out of divinity school. Not me, baby. I regard Christmas as a total no-go zone. Even if I were a pious pew pusher I still can’t imagine condoning the orgy of consumerism, and buying into the endless sinkhole of ever more garbage waiting to be binned. Though I haven’t partaken in Christmas for decades, this year the very thought of it has nudged me to nausea.

I wonder if she has the same feelings about Diwali, Chinese New Year or Matariki? (I doubt it!)

Next, how to love your children by denying them capitalists meaningless things:

But I am going to judge you, and judge you hard. Strap yourself in. If you’re not consciously thinking about this stuff, then you’re part of the problem. Study after study shows that consumption now dwarfs population as the main environmental threat on earth. Indeed, most of the extra consumption has so far been – but is rapidly changing – in wealthy countries that have long since stopped adding substantial numbers to their population. Like us. Moreover, is it making anybody happy? Will those carefully wrapped presents in all their plastic glory keep anyone deeply delighted for more than an hour or two? Let’s be honest with ourselves. Sure, I get that you want to please your kids but, really? Is this the way to go? Is there not an argument for opting out of this madness and telling them why?

And in closing, she judges you for being a slave to Christmas tradition

While you’re sitting around the tucker table and raising a glass to family, all misty-eyed about how much you care about future generations, raise the subject of just how serious climate change is becoming. How the Arctic ice is melting as quickly as the ice cream left out of the freezer by Uncle Bob. See how that conversation goes down. They’ll call you “Grinch” and tell you to just enjoy the day. There’s nothing you can do about it anyway. Which is exactly how we got into this hellbeast of a planetary mess. Me? Like every year, I’ll be with my significant other eating egg sandwiches while drifting lazily on glistening water in a kayak somewhere. That doesn’t make me better than you. It just makes me honest. I don’t believe in God, and I don’t believe in buying more crap. But, hey, you have a good one!

Those better have been free range eggs. The kayak better not be made of anything derived from oil. And as for her “significant other”, thanks for taking one for the team.

