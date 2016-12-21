The Christmas song that Islamic terrorists are singing this year.

On the first day of Christmas, the kindergarten bomber gave to me, a nail bomb next to a tree.



On the second day of Christmas, a Turkish copper gave to me, a dead Russian Ambassador and a nail bomb next to a tree.

On the third day of Christmas, a truck driver gave to me, a massacre at a Christmas market, a dead Russian Ambassador and a nail bomb next to a tree.

At the rate we’re going I am sure that these verses will be added to over the coming weeks.

Islamic terrorism isn’t just an act of war on the West, it is an attack on Christianity and all the values that we hold dear. Islamic terrorists have already succeeded in closing down Jewish celebrations in France due to safety concerns. Next, it will be the Christian’s turn to be told that they can no longer safely celebrate Christmas. Islamic terrorists are not just attacking our countries they are attacking our religions and our culture.