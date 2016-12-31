Since Cameron Slater comprehensively defeated Colin Craig’s attempt to extort thousands of dollars in copyright fees for the publication of his single verse poem ( one that he initially denied even being the author of, ) other media outlets have felt emboldened to publish it. Now that the threat of litigation by a vexatious millionaire has been eliminated by one Cameron Slater, ( you are welcome ) they feel safe to share Colin’s poem with the world.

This month Sarah Jane Barnett published a piece titled.”Coyotes, Swan Jackets, and Rabbit Holes: Ten Moments in Aotearoa NZ Literature in 2016″ In it, she recalls ten 2016 moments of New Zealand Literature but not all of them with pleasure.

During 2016 many things happened: Atholl Anderson, Marilyn Duckworth, and David Eggleton won the Prime Ministers’ Award for Literary Achievement; Jenny Bornholdt finally released a selected works after nine collections and nearly thirty years of publishing her work; there was New Zealand’s first residency at a hotel. None of these made my ten moments of 2016 – a list that I’ve resisted calling ‘top’ – because that’s how strange and outstanding this year has been. 10. ‘Creative Colin’

During a defamation lawsuit, former Conservative Party leader and notable creep Colin Craig was outed as a poet. Nothing prepared us for the ‘poems’ written to his then press secretary, whom Craig has been accused of sexually harassing. As part of the evidence against Craig, his poems were read out to the court. One was entitled ‘Two of Me’: There is only one of me, it’s true

But I wish this were not the case, because I wish I could have you

If instead one man I was two

That would be one for all the other and one of me for you. As someone who once had a workmate sit too close to me and say, ‘If I didn’t already have a wife, you’d make a good one,’ Craig’s poem made a sticky gob of bile rise in my throat. Craig later denied that what he wrote was a poem. I’d like to deny it too. -pantograph-punch.com

Colin Craig certainly leaves a lasting impression where ever he goes and not only on the world of New Zealand literature. Being a judge described “vexatious litigant” who enjoys using his deep pockets to try to silence those who tell the truth about him he has been included on another 2016 list.”The most memorable moments of Auckland court cases in 2016″ He is likely to be included on next year’s list as well as Colin Craig has many more court cases ahead of him next year. He seems undeterred by his 100% losing streak and the fact that two of the three cases that he lost obtained record damages for the other person.

Revealed: Colin Craig ordered to pay Rachel MacGregor NZ’s largest ever sum for emotional harm -tvnz.co.nz Colin Craig ruled to have defamed Jordan Williams -stuff.co.nz Murder trials, love triangles, undercover stings, and appalling neglect. This was just a taste of the goings-on in Auckland’s courts this year. In 2016 it wasn’t just the verdicts, the defendants or even the gruesome acts perpetuated by some of Auckland’s criminals that captured the nation’s attention, it was the unexpected. The unusual. The downright bizarre that unfolded in the heat of the courtroom… COLIN CRAIG’S SLEEP TECHNIQUE

Where to begin? The cringe-worthy and repeated readings of former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig’s love poems to then-press secretary Rachel MacGregor? Or how about when Taxpayers Union founder Jordan Williams said Craig’s defamation of him gave him diarrhoea? MacGregor’s evidence that Craig was a “dodgy liar” was also memorable. The four-week trial, which eventually saw Craig deemed to have defamed Williams by sending 1.6 million pamphlets to households across the country, had all sorts of moments that saw jurors exchanging looks amongst themselves. In the witnesses came – Christine Rankin, Craig’s wife Helen, MacGregor – speaking publicly for the first time about the events that lead to her resignation. Blogger Martyn ‘Bomber’ Bradbury, Williams’ mum, and even Dirty Politics writer Nicky Hager made an appearance. At the centre of all of their evidence – a Chinese whisper that had grown momentum. The court was told Craig sent a text to MacGregor saying he’d dreamed of lying on her naked legs. Craig said there was no such text. The watershed moment came with MacGregor’s evidence: “He explained to me that his (sleep) technique was to imagine himself falling asleep while lying on my legs,” MacGregor said. “This greatly annoyed me. I said words to the effect of, ‘Colin, what do you think your wife would think if she knew you were saying this to me?’ ‘TRULY ODD AND OBSESSIVE’