Comment of the Day

Whaleoil stalwart Cows4me writes

So I take it the Herald will have as it’s lead story tomorrow the extreme poverty befalling New Zealand.

No, I suspect it would probably pay not to pimp the poor till at least the images of the tens of thousands of shoppers descending upon the countries shopping malls fade from our memories.

Poverty, I think not.

I’m sure their are many struggling but you would think the way the MSM and the left spin it we are not far from emulating Bombay.

Maybe they would be better to do a story on all the poor males made to suffer the agonies of bloody shopping, there’s nothing worst then been dragged from store to store to look at tops, shoes and kitchen ware.

I will admit the women of the house made the trip into New Plymouth to do the boxing day sales.

“Do you want to come” my darling wife inquired.

No.

I’m not clinically insane yet.