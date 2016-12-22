Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Consumer report: Pam’s American Mustard

by Whaleoil Staff on December 22, 2016 at 5:30pm

Sometimes buying the house brands is an excellent deal.  Other times, not so much.   The first thing I noticed was that I had paid mostly for packaging.  Note the seal is still on.

Then came the taste test.  Unfortunately, the system to get the mustard out was a little too complicated for an old fart like me.  So in the end I used what every other man uses in a situation like that:  Force.

That’s the end of my consumer report for now as I’m off to lick my metaphorical wounds.  Albeit with a strong mustard aftertaste.

 

– Pete

 

