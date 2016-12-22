Consumer report: Pam’s American Mustard

Sometimes buying the house brands is an excellent deal. Other times, not so much. The first thing I noticed was that I had paid mostly for packaging. Note the seal is still on.

Then came the taste test. Unfortunately, the system to get the mustard out was a little too complicated for an old fart like me. So in the end I used what every other man uses in a situation like that: Force.

That’s the end of my consumer report for now as I’m off to lick my metaphorical wounds. Albeit with a strong mustard aftertaste.

– Pete