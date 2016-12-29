The correct comic book hero for the UN campaign doesn’t exist

What a complete joke. The UN have rejected Wonder Woman as the heroine to represent the UN because of her overt sexuality and the American flag on her outfit. This is the same UN who have passed a resolution engineered by an American president that will escalate violence against Israel by the terrorist organisation Hamas, who now believe that they have UN support to slaughter even more Jews.

Wonder Woman’s battle for equality for women and girls at the United Nations has come to a untimely end.The scantily clad, curvaceous comic book superhero has had her appointment as a United Nations honorary ambassador cut, less than two months into her controversial year-long gig, following protests. A United Nations spokesman said the character’s role at the 193-member state organisation would end on Friday despite plans for Wonder Woman to be used in an empowerment campaign for women and girls into 2017.

I wonder if this decision has anything to do with the fact that the part of Wonder Woman in a recent movie version was given to an Israeli soldier, a real life female warrior.

The move came after the October 21 appointment of the superhero to fight for gender equality sparked heavy criticism, with nearly 45,000 people signing an online petition asking UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to reconsider selection of the character. “Although the original creators may have intended Wonder Woman to represent a strong and independent ‘warrior’ woman with a feminist message, the reality is that the character’s current iteration is that of a large breasted, white woman of impossible proportions,” the petition read. – Brisbane Times

There you have it. Racism. The real reason why they object to Wonder woman. She is white!

I think we need to help the UN come up with an appropriate superhero to adequately sum up what they stand for. They will need to be transgender, black ( obviously ) seriously overweight ( body positivity movement ) blind ( to injustice in Palestine and Syria ) and Muslim ( obviously.) They will wage legal jihad and their super power will be endless funding from Saudi Arabia to enable them to bribe New Zealand politicians with lucrative trade deals in order to help them take land off the nasty Juice.