All day, five stops and the wife follows in a proper car

“Carbon guilt” has driven an epic electric car holiday trip from Christchurch to Nelson.

Christchurch electric car enthusiast Mark Nixon wanted to prove he could take his fully electric Renault Zoe 370 kilometres north for the family summer holidays in a day.

He didn’t have to worry about petrol or oil checks, gear changes, or the cost of the journey – at about two cents a kilometre the trip is far cheaper than petrol or diesel-fuelled vehicles.

What he did need to overcome was the absence of a charging points along the Lewis Pass-State Highway 65-State Highway 6 route.

With meticulous planning and the help of businesses and electricity companies along the way he made the journey in environmentally-friendly style.

Nixon imported the electric powered Renault second-hand from Britain for about $30,000. It can do about 160km on a fully charged battery around town. That drops to around 120km on the open road because the drag associated with higher speeds uses more power.

So Nixon got on the phone to organise temporary recharging points for the trip to Nelson. For fast recharging a three-phase plug is required to generate more power (the normal household plug is single phase).

At 8am on December 23, Nixon and his son Hugh loaded up the Renault’s spacious boot and set off from their Christchurch home. Wife Megan Reynolds, and daughters Emma and Kate followed behind in the family’s petrol-guzzling vehicle.

At their first stop at Culverden, North Canterbury, lines company MainPower had set up a three-phase socket outside its depot, so it was a simple matter of pulling in and connecting an adapter between the car and the supply. It took about an hour to fully recharge.

Next stop was at Engineers Camp in the Lewis Pass, where Nixon had arranged with Graeme Stephens of Harris Pipes to use the three-phase supply to his workshop.

The car charged while the family skimmed stones at the picturesque Boyle River nearby.

Onward to Springs Junction came the first real bump in the road. A fault meant the prearranged charging point did not work. But Nixon’s plan B was just up the highway at the Maruia Motels where owner Debbie came to the rescue, providing a supply from a caravan plug.

It took about two hours to recharge there before the final stop in the journey at Murchison. Network Tasman had arranged a three-phase extension cord at a contractors’ depot.

Nixon pulled into their Tapawera holiday property, southwest of Nelson, at 8pm, 12 hours after setting out. In theory, they could have charged at a farm supply there before an hour-long trip to Nelson city.