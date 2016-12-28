I don’t have a good feeling about this

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler

Police’s inquiries to locate Alan Langdon and his daughter Que continue.

Yesterday Waikato Police put out a spotter plane to search the coastline between Mokau and Port Waikato and 6 nautical miles out for Mr Langdon’s catamaran but the craft was not seen even though conditions were ideal for searching.

Mr Langdon is a very confident and competent sailor and there are no immediate concerns for his welfare, however Police need to establish the welfare of Que and Mr Langdon.

Local Police are focusing on establishing the pair’s whereabouts while Auckland Maritime Unit is conducting searches of the shorelines north of Auckland.

Police have received a number of calls from members of the public with information and thank these people for coming forward.

We continue to appeal to the public for anyone who has seen the vessel to come forward and contact their local Police station.