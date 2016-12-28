Duff on Charity and Guilt

I hope your Christmas celebration was fun and you didn’t indulge too much. Nothing is worse than a stomach full to hurting; it takes all the joy away. As I get older the more my father’s prejudice against over-eating comes out.

But with all this mass of food around – and a lot going to waste – it might salve a dubious conscience to give a little extra cheer to the less fortunate. I’m a soft touch over the Christmas period for a lot of the street people, but never the drunks.

A couple years ago on the train to Paris airport I gave a family of beggars a 10 euro note only because the kids were cute, while their parents were typical unappealing Gypsy roughs. When you’re a broke writer and a formerly busted property developer, you develop more of a heart for those without.

At the airport, told we were upgraded to business class, it felt like karma. But I’m the hypocrite on the Gypsy people: in contempt they make no effort to improve themselves, or educate their children, or change their begging, pilfering, thieving way of life.

When I see a beggar in Queen Street or in Bayonne, France, light up a cigarette, to me that’s confirmation I should not feel guilt. But on a freezing winter day? That paper cup tweaks the conscience a bit more; a shivering woman emotionally lost feels like she could be my cousin – and what if she was?

But with street dwellers you can’t give them fishing rods as they won’t or can’t fish. As Aucklanders well know, Queen Street has become quite the place for beggars. It still doesn’t feel like New Zealand to me. I have no recall of any person in my childhood years begging, and the mentally unwell back then were committed to psychiatric hospitals.

If you had poor neighbours, which almost invariably went hand-in-hand with heavy drinker neighbours, they’d pop over to “borrow a cup of sugar and some flour, please”. We had people in our street who won the equivalent of today’s Lotto and almost to the day, a year later, the wife knocked on my dad’s door asking for money. They’d pissed the lot up.

The tragedy went further than that: the husband got killed walking middle of the road, drunk, one dark night by a vehicle. His wife died quite young not much later. They weren’t beggars so much as boozers who’d never been taught any life skills. I knew a lot of those.