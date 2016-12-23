Et Tu union looks pathetic as it tries hyperbole calling for government intervention

In its submission on the Ministry for Primary Industries future of fisheries plan, E Tū union said in the past 15 years processing jobs had been exported to Asia and jobs on boats have gone to cheap, short-term migrant labour.

“The industry seems to be focusing on achieving the lowest possible labour cost,” said union spokesperson Neville Donaldson. “These are all jobs that should be showing value and respect for New Zealanders.”

Mr Donaldson said industry claimed to employ 8000 people and fewer than 40 percent were New Zealand citizens or residents.

Lobby group Seafood New Zealand said those figures were wrong, and there were 26,000 fisheries-related jobs, most of them local, with just 250 foreign workers on deepwater boats.

The group’s chief executive Tim Pankhurst said big investment was going on and local jobs were being created .

“Iwi are the largest industry shareholders. Sealord has just commissioned a $70 million trawler which will provide an additional 85 local jobs. Moana has just taken delivery of the first state-of-the-art inshore trawlers, built in Nelson. And Sanford, which is a publicly listed company, has also commissioned a new deepwater trawler.”