Face of the Day

This is the shocking moment a YouTube prankster was allegedly ‘kicked off’ a Delta flight at London Heathrow for speaking Arabic.

Adam Saleh, 23, who has 1.6 million followers on the video site, was escorted off the flight to New York after an American female passenger heard him talking in another language and ‘felt uncomfortable’.

The rapper and internet celebrity, who filmed the entire incident, was furious, later tweeting: We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… W******** please spread.’

Despite the dramatic video, many have questioned the authenticity of the online prankster’s claims.

The New York internet star shot to fame through his prank channel, but has been forced to reveal that some of his biggest ‘pranks’ were actually staged.

Saleh was even forced to make a grovelling apology over his most infamous hoax – the anti-police ‘Racial Profiling Experiment’ video – that claimed US officers had abused him over his religion.