Face of the Day

New Brighton’s Melissa and Matt Mill, along with their two daughters Skyla, 14, and Alisha, 12, returned home at 5am on the day of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake to find their house had been ransacked.

Among the stolen items was Mr Mill’s work ute and Alisha’s $5000 electronic hearing equipment.

The wire microphone system was specifically designed for Alisha, who has muscular dystrophy, deeming it unusable to anyone else.

They were heartened yesterday by the news a 24-year-old man had been arrested, but said it had been slow going getting back to normal.

“Just for the kids, their rooms being trashed, it was just a really bad feeling,” Mr Mill said.

“The house didn’t really feel the same. You go to look for something and it was gone.”