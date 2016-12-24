Face of the Day

Cabinet minister Nikki Kaye, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, has been confirmed as National’s candidate for Auckland Central for the 2017 election.

Ms Kaye, 36, has been on leave from cabinet but was named as minister of youth and associate minister of education in Prime Minister Bill English’s cabinet. She is expected to take over from Hekia Parata as minister of education next May.

Ms Kaye won Auckland Central for the National Party for the first time in New Zealand’s history in 2008 and followed it up with wins in 2011 and 2014.

She saw off Labour’s Jacinda Ardern in 2011. Ms Ardern stayed in parliament as a list MP and will contest the Mt Albert by-election for Labour.

Ms Kaye says she’s decided to stand again as she believes there is still so much more to do.