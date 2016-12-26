Face of the Day

Another day she has to spend alone.

“It’s just another day,” she says.

Some mornings, she admits, it’s hard to get out of bed.

“The effort is huge, but I’m always okay, even if I’m not. I just think there should be more places like Alone out there to help people like me.”

Barbara believes some people misconceive loneliness – it’s not just something experienced by elderly people.

“I don’t think it’s all old people who are lonely, I think there are a lot of young people who are lonely.

“Loneliness is a killer disease.

“Marriages break up, children don’t have good parents, and we seem to have a world of all of this sort of thing, you know.”

She speaks fondly of Alone, the voluntary organisation which helps elderly people living in need.

Every week, a young gentleman called Craig visits Barbara and spends the evening with her.

She wishes other people were as considerate.

“If you complain, nobody wants to listen.

“If they don’t want to listen to you when you’re happy, they certainly don’t want to listen to you when you’re sad.

“I feel I can’t ask anyone for anything, I feel like people don’t care.

“I’m not even sure if my neighbours know I exist.”