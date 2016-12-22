The Future of Energy: Man-made Global Warming and the Great Policy Error

GUEST POST

Man-made Global Warming and the Great Policy Error

The catastrophic anthropogenic global warming (CAGW) – or dangerous man-made global warming/climate change – movement is the main reason why governments have implemented policies that every year cost consumers and taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. Although they are having little or no effect on CO2 emissions, these policies have in the meantime reduced millions of people in the developed world to fuel poverty, and are preventing hundreds of millions of people in developing countries from gaining access to cheap, reliable electricity from gas or coal-burning generators. This constitutes one of the greatest and most pervasive government policy errors in history.



China and India have been slow to participate in the shale gas revolution, but this is changing rapidly. Concurrently with the developing glut of LNG, China is seeking its own shale gas revolution. It will also be getting a major new natural gas source when a pipeline from Russia is completed. This abundance of natural gas supply should further reduce natural gas prices, which will enable China to convert some of its coal-fired generators to natural gas. Lower worldwide natural gas prices will make it harder to justify investing in high capital cost electrical generators, such as solar and wind.

For their beliefs to provide an appropriate basis for government policy, the promoters and followers of the CAGW movement should have been required to establish, with considerable certainty, all of the following:

That the average temperature of the lower troposphere (the part of the atmosphere that we inhabit) has increased at an unusually fast rate since the end of the Second World War (WW2) (when human CO2 emissions began to increase significantly) and;

If human CO2 emissions continue at current or higher rates, then the rate of average atmospheric temperature increases will accelerate to the point where they become very dangerous, or will have other catastrophic consequences.

We now know that the CAGW movement, despite governments’ spending billions of dollars per year for decades on research, and the related science having been declared as “settled”, has not been able to establish any one of these with any degree of certainty, let alone establishing all three with considerable certainty. It does seem reasonably clear from the (continually adjusted) instrument record that the average “global” temperature has increased, at an unsteady rate, by about half of one degree centigrade in total since the mid-nineteen-seventies. It remains unknown how much of this increase has resulted from the steady, significant increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration over the same period.

The rate at which the average temperature has increased appears to be well within the range of historic rates and magnitudes of natural temperature increases. There is no evidence that any further temperature increases will accelerate, or that the result would be either dangerous or catastrophic. The dire CAGW predictions are based entirely on computer models (general circulation model or GCMs). The GCMs employ extremely simplified and limited versions of the large number of complex and interacting processes that occur in the real atmosphere. No model has been tested or verified such that it is able to provide a reliable guide as to future world temperatures. None of the models was able to predict the long pause in the average global atmospheric temperature increase (as measured by satellites) that began in the late 20th century and lasted until late 2015.

The CAGW movement is not based on traditional, experimental or evidence-based science, but rather on unverified computer models, conjecture and activism, often cloaked with a veneer of questionable science. To reiterate; there is no clear evidence that CO2 is having a significant effect on current weather or climate, and there is no evidence in the Palaeolithic climate record that CO2 has ever significantly affected weather or climate in the past. There is evidence that warmer temperatures cause more CO2 to enter the atmosphere, but there is no evidence this additional CO2 has ever caused any more warming, and none whatsoever that it has ever caused “runaway” global warming. A good analysis summarising the current state of CAGW science was provided by Professor John Christy’s testimony to the US House Committee on 2 February 2016.

Despite its immense wealth and influence, the CAGW movement has been unable to slow the rate of worldwide CO2 emissions. These continue to accelerate. The movement has also been unable to convince hundreds of thousands of scientists and applied scientists that there really is a problem. The reaction of the public in most countries to the CAGW movement was generally one of alarm initially, but such concerns have now faded or disappeared. A large and growing part of the public, especially in the OECD countries, has become openly sceptical of the claims of the CAGW movement, particularly after “Climategate” in 2009. This scandal exposed the efforts of a small group of prominent climate scientists to avoid releasing their data and methodology for critical examination and to prevent the publication of papers casting doubt on CAGW orthodoxy.

In the face of its failures, mounting scientific scepticism and growing general public indifference or disdain, the CAGW movement’s proponents have become progressively less rational, less tolerant, and more hysterical, as follows:

Bogus claims of “overwhelming scientific consensus” are made

Climate data is selected and manipulated to make it better conform to the CAGW narrative

Proponents refuse to debate the science in any forums in which they are unable to maintain control

Past temperature data have been revised downwards to make present temperatures appear relatively warmer

Any severe weather event is attributed to man-made “climate change”

These developments indicate that the CAGW movement has now evolved from its initial scientific genesis to become more akin to a religious cult or mania. We cannot know when this economically and socially destructive movement will collapse, but notwithstanding its currently powerful political constituency and its great wealth, without the support of either true science or a majority of the public, collapse it must.

The Future of Energy

The preceding analysis and discussion mean that a number of predictions about the next 25 years can be made with a degree of confidence:

The demand for hydrocarbon liquid fuels – mainly for transportation purposes – will continue to grow as the world’s population and economies grow

The fracking revolution will continue and will spread to other countries that have shale gas and shale oil deposits o Large-scale electricity generation, transmission and distribution systems will continue to grow rapidly in non-OECD countries – especially China and India. Most large generators will use nuclear, coal or natural gas for fuel.

The “Peak Oil” hypothesis will not reappear in any significant or credible form

The amount of CO2 emitted from burning fossil fuels will continue to increase, but this will not cause any measurable climate or weather effects. The resulting increased CO2 concentration will continue to improve food crop yields, and will further increase forest growth rates and plant drought resistance

Nuclear electricity generation will expand rapidly, with most new facilities located in non-OECD countries – again mainly in Asia

Predicting the future of renewable energy and nuclear electricity in the OECD countries over the next 25 years is a much more difficult proposition because it requires the consideration of political matters. The election of Donald Trump as US President has made this task easier. It is now clear that the era of the CAGW movement as a significant political force should end during the coming decade. Without political influence, the CAGW movement will lose its ability to direct or to influence either energy or environmental policy. Consequently, we can expect that most taxpayer or consumer-funded subsidies for renewable energy will cease, as will most effective opposition to fossil fuel development. This will, in turn, mean that all new large-scale wind energy and solar energy initiatives will also cease, as will bioethanol and biodiesel ventures, because they will be exposed as being hopelessly uneconomic. No private investor will be foolish enough to proceed in the absence of subsidies.

In these predictions, I assume that nuclear power in OECD countries will continue to be at a significant cost disadvantage relative to gas or coal generators. This will greatly inhibit its growth prospects in OECD countries, but nuclear power will continue to grow rapidly in non-OECD countries, where almost all electricity growth will occur in the next 20 years.

The renewable energy outcome predicted assumes the following for the CAGW movement:

The CAGW movement’s demise as a politically influential force will occur within 10 years, or by the end of 2026. The demise will occur sooner if the climate begins to cool significantly over the next few years, and/or if there is a major economic – or some other – shock that renders the CAGW movement dangerous or irrelevant to a majority of the voting public.

By 2040, the predicted renewable energy outcomes are as follows:

All large-scale wind or solar power installations will have been decommissioned

The amount of energy derived from large-scale renewable energy sources will be effectively zero

The total worldwide amount of wasted expenditure on CO2 emissions limitation and renewable energy schemes will be never be accurately known, but this will certainly be in the trillions of dollars