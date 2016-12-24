Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

All things being equal, even the price, would you buy an electric car over a normal one?
0

George nails it

by Cameron Slater on December 24, 2016 at 12:30pm

Whaleoil stalwart George observes

Tracy Watkins & Vernon Small NZH opinion piece:

They still don’t get it do they:

“The big international story of 2016 was the growing disconnect between voters and the establishment, and the disconnect between politics and truth”.

“Lies became accepted facts after being circulated a million times on the internet and the political debate was framed by talking points and emotions, which rode roughshod over truth and factual rebuttals”.

No!

The big international story of 2016 was the growing disconnect between voters and the MSM and their disconnect between politics and truth.

Lies were ignored after being circulated a million times through the MSM and the political debate was framed by manipulated bias and emotions, which rode roughshod over truth.

In other words, you lost, we won.

Eat that!

 

Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)

Print
51%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu