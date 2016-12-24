George nails it

Whaleoil stalwart George observes

Tracy Watkins & Vernon Small NZH opinion piece:

They still don’t get it do they:

“The big international story of 2016 was the growing disconnect between voters and the establishment, and the disconnect between politics and truth”.

“Lies became accepted facts after being circulated a million times on the internet and the political debate was framed by talking points and emotions, which rode roughshod over truth and factual rebuttals”.

No!

The big international story of 2016 was the growing disconnect between voters and the MSM and their disconnect between politics and truth.

Lies were ignored after being circulated a million times through the MSM and the political debate was framed by manipulated bias and emotions, which rode roughshod over truth.

In other words, you lost, we won.