Guest post: Paying for Brainwashing

Name withheld by request

You are funding terrorism in the Middle East against Israel. Yes, you. As a NZ taxpayer you contribute to something called UNRWA that condones, fosters and pays for terrorism by Hamas, if not others.

Let me explain.

The grandstanding by Minister McCully at the United Nations over the resolution on Israel with the secret and cowardly support of Obama and Kerry has raised renewed interest in and a heap of questions about what exactly is going on in the Middle East and why it remains such an intractable problem. If there were simple answers they would have been found by now. The truth is that the issues are centuries old, involve complex religious differences, hatred and suspicion handed on from generation to generation, seemingly endless disputes on boundaries and statehood, wars and barbaric terrorism, corrupt politics and interference from various “outsiders” including the UK, Turkey, USA, Russia and the UN.

Who is to blame? It would take more than the wisdom of Solomon and a few libraries of books to answer that with any accuracy or completeness. And then the answer would be disputed just because neither side will ever agree on any apportioning blame just because they can.

The reality is that as far back as historical records go there have been Jews and non-Jews living in the wider Israel/Palestine area. Over the centuries including the times of the Crusades populations of Jews and non-Jews have surged or decreased with growing demands over the late 1800’s and early 1900’s for the world to recognise sovereign states for the growing Jewish population and for non-Jews or Arabs.

The world agreed and in 1948 Israel was created and recognised by most countries and the recently formed United Nations.

Most Arab countries strongly opposed the creation of Israel and vowed to fight its existence. They immediately started scrapping with the new state and these wars led to several hundred thousand refugees – people who either voluntarily moved or were forced to move by Arab leaders or the new Israel government. These people ended up in various localities including Gaza, the West Bank, inside Israel, Jordan and Syria as refugees in camps.

The United Nations recognised their plight and formed the UNRWA – United Nations Relief and Works Agency – to provide help in the form of food, medicine and social services. This agency continues today.

It may surprise readers of Whale Oil that New Zealand contributes over $1 million dollars annually, directly to this agency (on top of the contribution to run the UN).

So, what does the UNRWA do today? It has a budget over $1.5 billion. It employs roughly 23,000 local Palestinians and over 100 permanent UN staff – all well paid for their services. Like any government established agency it finds very good reasons to maintain its self and keep growing its budget. Continuing unrest, violence, uncertainty, and a lack of a resolution to the disputes favours the UNRWA’s existence so why engineer your own demise? You know about turkeys not voting for an early Christmas?

UNRWA, originally conceived as a temporary apparatus to ease the refugees’ economic plight more than a half-century ago, has been providing the Palestinians of Gaza (as well as the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan) with critical economic services for decades so that the Palestinian government, Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, can continue to concentrate on “resistance.”

There is absolute evidence that committed Hamas supporters are among the 23,000 and funded by UNRWA. They refuse to even check on their status and activity. Their funding of Hamas people also frees up money for Hamas to spend on terrorism. UNWRA vehicles have been caught carrying terrorist’s weapons, known terrorist and their families are supported financially with UNWRA funding, UNRWA allow terrorist groups to use their schools as “summer camps” so that in one recorded instance, 25,000 Palestinian children received paramilitary training, including instructions on how to prepare Molotov cocktails and roadside bombs, snipers shooting at Israelis use UNRWA facilities as hiding places and much more highly disturbing stuff.

Perhaps the most evil aspect of UNRWA activity occurs in their schools. The UK parliament sought a review of the curriculum of the UNRWA schools and found that the 240 textbooks which were produced by the Palestinian Authority were full of anti-Israel statements, promoting violence and against Israelis, promising rewards for children who fight Israel, glorifying martyrdom against Israel, falsified history and maps, vilification of Israelis etc. The next generation of nearly 500,000 young Palestinians are being brainwashed with hate and violence.

What’s more you and I are paying for it.

When McCully and Kerry present Israeli settlements as the only problem standing in the way of peace they show unbelievable ignorance, arrogance and a crass bias. As citizens who believe in truth, peace and justice we should demand that changes are made. As taxpayers we should demand that he who pays the piper should call for a new tune.