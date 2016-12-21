Guest Post – A response to Cool Kids post

Your blog on being a cool kid, SB, parallels some thinking I have been doing about taking risks, taking responsibility for our actions, and being able to make decisions.

I was horrified by the actions of Corrections stopping the Quakers giving posies of flowers to the prisoners in case they contained subversive substances. And I guess this is where my past my present and my future become a little tangled!

I do believe that prison should be a place of containment, that keeps people out of society and therefore society safe. But prisons should not be places of unmitigated unpleasantness. If we believed that, we would have the prisoners locked away forever with no entertainment, no visitors, no exercise, and sleeping on the floor. We don’t do that, in part because of the work of Quakers over the years. They have quietly and honestly gone about trying to make a small difference to prisoners, around the world. And I have never once heard of them smuggling something in. Nor have I heard of someone pretending to be a Quaker getting past security. Perhaps if we taught some Christian history in our schools our public service would know what being a Quaker meant?

But therein lies a problem. We have become so risk averse that we are molly-coddled, kept safe from birth, by people with clipboards, ticking boxes that demonstrate that we have been kept safe from every risk imaginable, or unimaginable for that matter.

No- where do we get any training on managing risk ourselves, of being accountable for our own actions and taking responsibility if it goes wrong. In fact, it is made impossible to learn to take responsibility because of the baying for our blood if something even minor goes wrong.

I feel this posy for Christmas rubbish is the canary in the mine. It demonstrates that we have become so security and blame minded that we have lost our common sense. We don’t know when to make sensible decisions and when not. We are not training kids to manage their bodies and their minds to make sure that they don’t fall out of the tree again, or don’t swallow so much sea water they are sick!

I started nursing when I was seventeen, learning on the wards, not the Polytechnic. Nine months later I was acting senior nurse on Women’s Surgical, with no registered nurses in sight, and 31 patients in my care. I was terrified to start with but just got on with the job, which was tightly codified – dishing out the drugs, watching their charts and calling the Doctor if something went wrong, asking the junior nurse to give the patient a cooling wash if their temperature went too high. No-one died or got worse, and I learnt to take responsibility. Now 17-year-olds are expected to be in their parents care, and now they are even going to stay in the children’s court.

Responsibility and accountability need to be taught. They are not a given. And so is common sense. We have lost those, oddly enough in the pursuit of accountability! The blame game is so insidious and so controlling.

Do we overemphasise the value of life and death? Death used to be treated as something normal. If you died in hospital when you had done your best it was a matter of “oh dear”. Now it is inquiries and coroners, blame and sackings.

I am not promoting carelessness. But I would like to see more realism. More self-care, and less blame.

I would like it to be OK to let the kids go out exploring for the day. Our instructions from our Mother was “which direction are you going in” and “be back for tea before dark”. Of the four of us, one loved physical risks and died in an avalanche when he was 32, having started his solo climbing when he was about 10, another takes risks in business (with her own money), the third has opted for comfort after running a business with a level of risk most of her life, and the fourth is learning how to manage risk in her older age by gaining her brown belt in martial arts.

If we don’t learn how to take risks we, as a country, will stagnate, and get poorer. As financial analysts know, there is a relationship between risk and reward. The blame game stops that in its tracks. Again the PC approach is strangling us.

Have a lovely Christmas and New Year

Frances Denz MNZM