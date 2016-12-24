Guest Post – The use of language

I am always fascinated by the power of the word or “label”. Years ago, when we had the first computer owned by any business in the plant trade, we wrote plant labels for nearly all the plant nurseries in New Zealand. I spent many hours researching the habits of plants and writing the brief texts describing said plant. So the height, habit, colour, etc became the answer to all the customer’s questions, and I became the expert. So when I misdescribed a sorbus aria as having red berries, not pale pink (by memory), customers would stand in front of the plant in full berry convinced that the label was correct and that it had red berries. No matter that I said I had made a mistake in the label and that it should have said pink, they believed their reading but not their eyes.

So when words get misappropriated I wonder how that happened. A marquee used to be a tent, but is now used of a quality sportsman, and even that recent description is changing.

But what really annoys me is the use of the word “neo-liberalism” which has become a condemnatory political description. We used to call it Rogernomics, which was about an era of politics, and was really describing the politics and actions of Roger Douglas and his support crew. As we all know, it was actually never renounced by the Labour Party, who just continued with the policies to the fury of the left. So they have had to develop a much more sinister term to denigrate the political reforms which are still in place.

I have listened to left wing academics pontificate on the horrors of neo-liberalism, and it never rings true because I go back to the meaning of the two words. Neo means new. Liberalism means liberty and equality. If they are denouncing Rogernomics or Thatcherism or whatever, they are denouncing something that is now thirty to forty years old. Hardly new. And what is wrong with liberty and equality? I thought that was what the left wanted. Perhaps I am wrong. Do they really want dependency and elitism with power and control held by them? Perhaps they hate the word liberalism as they are against what it means? The use of these two words does not actually describe what they think it does. Perhaps they are not very good academics? Words usually change slowly, starting from a small connection with original meeting. This one is the opposite.

Perhaps we should embrace the real meaning of liberalism and make it “sexy”. Make it the title for thought leadership while it is still hatching as a concept. Let us make it new, let us make it reflect freedom. Take ownership of the words and regain its true power.

Have a great Christmas everyone and may the New Year bring you success and happiness.

– Frances Denz