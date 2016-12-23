Herald pimps poor again, and fails to research their bludging backgrounds

The NZ Herald has joined Radio NZ and John Campbell in highlighting the plight of bludgers.

They have taken a slightly different approach trying to make the situation appeal to the long suffering taxpayer.

A group of Auckland families are facing a bleak Christmas in cramped motel rooms that are costing taxpayers thousands of dollars each week. The Herald visited a motel in South Auckland today where several tenants been housed under the Ministry of Social Development’s emergency accommodation scheme. Hazel Waipouri and her two granddaughters have been living in a single-bedroom unit at the motel, which the Herald has agreed not to identify, for four months now. She said the room was costing taxpayers more than $1000 a week. “It’s terrible, traumatic, bad. We’re stuffed in one room, we’re all getting sick,” Waipouri said. Despite the cramped conditions, Waipouri said she had no complaints about the motel’s management. “What really stresses us the most is what MSD wants us to do for them. They tell us to go look at houses, [but] we don’t have vehicles, we’ve been declined [by landlords].” She said it was especially distressing in the week leading up to Christmas, and all she wanted was a house. “I don’t care if it’s a rental. I don’t care.” Joyleen Taihia, her partner and four children have been living in a two-bedroom motel unit for 11 weeks, at a cost of more than $2000 a week. “It’s pretty much clocking up, it’s to that point when you go in [to MSD] you’re not sure if they’re going to pay for the roof over your head.” Taihia and her family were on MSD’s waiting list for social housing and had been told they should be getting a house, but were still waiting. “Our children deserve more than we can give them. We feel like we are being neglected from MSD but they don’t see it that way.” Taihia, who battles depression and anxiety and has a child with special needs, said it was hard to keep going at times. “There’s days when I am drained out,” she said. “I feel like no one is hearing us … Who do we turn to?”

There is always a sick child and other ailments isn’t there? And they always have partners but we never get to see them in photos or have their names. Why is that?

But what the Herald didn’t do when they wrote this piece and went and visited these bludgers is do any research into their backgrounds.

There is a reason they can’t access social housing. Neither of them pay their rent.

Both Joyleen Taihia and Hazel Waipouri have previously been evicted from Housing NZ for non-payment of the paltry rents they were supposed to pay.

Joyleen Taihia is going to be on that social housing waiting list for a good long time, especially when the last time she was in social housing she was evicted owing more than $3000.

Does anyone else find it incongruous that we have two bludgers, pimped by the Herald has hard done by, who don’t pay rent now living in motels and 100% funded by the government after they ripped us as taxpayers off the first time?

What is outrageous about this situation is that they abused Housing NZ, which in reality is the landlord of last resort, failed to pay peppercorn rents, racked up massive debts and now we as taxpayers get to house them at huge expense.

This is where the welfare system gets it dead wrong.

I have zero sympathy for bludgers like this, and even less respect for a news outlet that doesn’t even do their basic research.

But what is more alarming is that these ratbags seems to be able to avail themselves of state assistance at every single turn.

There are people in genuine need out there, but ratbags like this who are taking the piss are making sure the resources are consumed by undeserving scumbags.

The government really needs to get a grip on this issue. The solution isn’t more money and more houses. These people don’t pay rent anyway.

We have a feral underclass of bludgers who just take and take and take, and they work hand in hand with the Media party who are as friendly to them as they are to criminals.

Won’t somebody stand up for taxpayers?

