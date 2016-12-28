Idiot of the Week

If you are on life-saving medication and you decide to go for a tramp in the back-country, what would be one of the most important things to do?

A tramper who called the rescue helicopter for help after leaving his insulin behind received a second surprise call-out after accidentally activating his emergency beacon in his car as he was leaving.

The man activated his emergency beacon at 7.30am on Boxing Day because he was a diabetic and had left his insulin in his vehicle while tramping in the Ruahine Range near Dead Dog Hut, Hawke’s Bay Helicopter Rescue Trust said.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ receives the activation and then alerts the most appropriate agency to respond.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter airlifted the man back to the car park where he had left his insulin and he continued on his tramp.

But at 6pm when the same beacon signalled again, the rescue helicopter returned due to concerns the diabetic was having complications.

However, the trust said the man was found safe and well and the beacon had been accidentally activated in the back of his car as he was leaving the car park at the Ruahine Range.

The rescue helicopter went out again after the rescue co-ordination centre was unable to reach the man to make sure it had not been accidentally activated so assumed it was an emergency.