It would be ironic if McCully’s actions saw the end of the UN

Barack Obama’s anti-Israel legacy is almost at an end. US politicians are muscling up against him and also the UN.

It would be ironic if the push-back as a result of McCully’s meddling saw the UN defunded. For that I would give him a slow clap.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) vowed Saturday to not allow the U.S. to give money to the United Nations until it reversed its Friday decision forcing an end to Israeli settlements. Cruz tweeted that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding, “No US $ for UN until reversed.” Cruz’s tweet echoes the sentiments of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who said Saturday he would propose halting U.S. funding to the U.N. as well. “It’s that important to me,” Graham told CNN. “This is a road we haven’t gone down before. If you can’t show the American people that international organizations can be more responsible, there is going to be a break. And I am going to lead that break.” The U.N. voted 14-0 Friday to stop Israel settlements in areas of the West Bank and East Jerusalem. President Obama authorized the U.S. to abstain from voting on the measure, drawing backlash over the decision to break from the longstanding U.S. policy of shielding Israel from U.N. reproaches. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) called the resolution “conceived” and an “outrageous attack.” Netanyahu expressed anger and frustration with the vote, saying he was looking forward to working with the Trump administration to “negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution.”

Time for the rent to be paid on Turtle Bay. With hundreds of resolutions against Israel and almost none against any other country the UN is biased and not fit for purpose. Time to call it quits.

-The Hill