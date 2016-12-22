I tend to think it is. I often get accused of having no empathy. Meh.

Sympathy? That is another thing entirely, usually found in the dictionary between shit and syphilis.

But is empathy bad?

One writer, Paul Bloom, makes the case against empathy. VICE News interviewed him about his new book:

Mixing everyday anecdotes, clinical studies, historical events, and philosophical thought, Bloom demonstrates how empathy—or “empathic bias,” to use his term—drives sexism, racism, and discrimination of all sorts, often triggering violence and war. In his analysis, its narrow focus rends it “innumerate, tribal, vulnerable to all sorts of biases.” Too often, it acts as a corrosive, sentimental drug of an emotion (“sugary soda, tempting and delicious and bad for us”) weakening our moral fiber and clouding our good judgement.

We see this all the time, and at the moment I am fighting three troughers in court at considerable expense, who use these techniques for their own health focused virtue signalling.

In a phone interview, I asked Bloom to talk me through his controversial idea. He defines empathy narrowly as “feeling the experiences of others, often feeling their pain” and differentiates it from kindness, compassion, and caring for others—more reliably positive qualities that work as “forces for good” and lack empathy’s shadier sides. When people talk about the need for greater empathy in the world—as Barack Obama often does, as do empathy obsessed corporate trainers and TED-style thought leaders—they often it blur it together with these other concepts. But Bloom said that empathy evangelists “miss how empathic pull can have all sorts of bad consequences.” For example, he told me: “When you hear about this little girl stuck in a well, and you devote all your energies to fixing it, you’re putting aside that there could be hundreds of thousands of people suffering much worse that could also use your help, but they don’t trigger your empathy.” And empathy can often mix with preexisting ethnic or racial biases. “Empathy is like a spotlight. It zooms in on people,” said Bloom. “If I’m choosing who to help, I will be more concerned about the person who looks like me.” All identity politics—whether we’re talking about gender, race, color, culture, or creed—is influenced by empathic bias. We feel the pain of those in our in-groups and tend to blame anyone who isn’t as sensible to that pain for lack of feeling. According to Bloom: “The enthusiasm for empathy is grounded in the idea that, if everybody would be more empathic, everybody would have political views just like me. [Liberals] think that, ‘Oh, if only Republicans would feel more empathy, then they would agree with me about healthcare and foreign aid and gay rights.'” But for Bloom, this kind of thinking is simply an “illusion”: “Conservatives and liberals are almost never arguing about whether or not to empathize. They’re just arguing about whom to empathize with.” Democrats generally emphasize with their constituents—minorities, immigrants, students—while Donald Trump has made repeated (and effective) gestures of empathy toward older white people who feel displaced and threatened by change. “There are going to be empathy arguments on both sides,” Bloom told me.

Politicians, especially those of the left do this all the time. Every day in parliament you will get Annette King or some other fool ask a question about a minister and how they would explain the situation to Mrs Miggins of Snake Gully who has waited umpteem months for an uncaring government to adjust the brake cable on her wheel chair.

Heart-stirring personal stories are the bread and butter of this system of argument, he said. “If you’re against Obamacare, you trot out some individual, and say, ‘Look at this poor schnook! His life was ruined by Obamacare.’ If you’re for Obamacare, you pull out some other poor schnook and say, ‘His life is going to be ruined if you take away his Obamacare!’ And, for every policy—diversity, gun control, foreign aid—you go to find winners and losers.” This year’s presidential contest was a masterclass in empathy arguments, with its most shameless practitioner winning the final prize. “You don’t often hear Donald Trump and empathy used in the same sentence,” Bloom told me, “but he was extraordinarily skilled at evoking empathy for certain people: for people who have been left out, for people who have been humiliated by the establishment, for victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. In his rallies, he would tell these moving stories of people who were murdered by immigrants, and you would feel for them. This would be used a catalyst for expelling immigrants from the country.” “If you voted for Trump, I don’t want to feel what you feel, experience what you experience—but it would be useful, because we live in the same country, because we might be friends, to understand why.”

The so-called housing crisis is a classic case of this, along with the insistence of the Media party to pimp the poor. They line up wastrels, ferals and other assorted ratbags and parade them before us seeking empathy, often without so much as a background check on their tales of pity and woe.

Bloom recognizes that empathic arguments can trigger positive, moral actions (charitable giving, for example) but he believes that reason, directed by compassion, is a better and more reliable guide to good decisions. “We can make the conscious choice to step back,” he told me, and “not be swayed by picture you’re painting me or the story you’re telling me, but to try to figure out the best way to act.” In that sense, he told me that the “debate on whether [Hillary] Clinton supporters should show empathy for Trump voters is poorly thought out.” Instead of empathy, he said “what we need is more understanding. If you voted for Trump, I don’t want to feel what you feel, experience what you experience—but it would be useful, because we live in the same country, because we might be friends, to understand why [you voted Trump]. And we don’t need any sort of empathic magic for this. I could just ask you.” Bloom cited Obama as a model for how to override empathic bias. “One of the things I respect about Obama is that he so often transcended it,” he told me. “He would actually make rational arguments. He has all the manifest skills and traits of a successful politician—not all of which are good—but I think he’s an extraordinarily decent person. And, in some way, it’s a bit of an illustration of my point, which is that you can be a decent, compassionate, kind person, and still be cool and rational.”

If you need an example of the irrational then just listen to Rachel Smalley and her deluded rantings each day on NewstalkZB. She is the epitome of one who uses “empathy” in her virtue signalling. She almost always is ill informed or off track, it is laughable.

Is empathy bad? I guess the answer is sometimes, yes it is.

