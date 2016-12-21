Judith Collins: Form is temporary, class is permanent

The Media party just so love the sounds of their own voices and Jo Moir is no exception. She tries to put the slipper into Judith Collins but fails.

It was Judith “Crusher” Collins who held the attention of most of the press pack as she sat with a cheeky smirk on her face nestled between Ministers Maggie Barry and Murray McCully. Collins denies that being stripped of her police and corrections portfolios has wounded her and with a tax law background claims she’s eager to get her teeth into the revenue portfolio. She’s also picked up energy and resources and reclaimed ethnic communities – an area English says she previously did a great job in. Ultimately the change in portfolios is about lowering her profile and pushing her behind the scenes after she ran against English for the leadership.

That’s what the media say. I know that isn’t reality.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman also contested the leadership but he struck a deal with English when he conceded, which strengthened his position rather than seeing him turfed aside. Collins and deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett, who picked up the police portfolio in English’s reshuffle, have long competed for the ear of former Prime Minister John Key and are well known to be the best of rivals. Even so, the chuckle that came from Collins when Bennett’s name was read out as receiving the women’s portfolio, came straight out of the Snide 101 playbook. When it came to Collins’ name being read out as she formally received the revenue portfolio (the one she’s reportedly so longed for) she was quick to quip, “yusssssss!”.

Jo Moir really is a bitter hack. Anyone who knows Judith Collins knows she has asked repeatedly for some more business focused portfolios from John Key, only to ever be refused. Bill English has been smarter and is now using her tax lawyer skills appropriately.

Some bromances also became apparent – who knew Coleman and Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges were such good mates with newly-appointed food safety minister David Bennett? The nods and winks from the two in Bennett’s direction when he was officially announced a minister was like something out of a bad Christmas pantomime. But if that wasn’t enough insight for one day English left the best for last when he wrapped up his final media conference for the year, saying he didn’t describe himself as a feminist and he wasn’t actually sure what it meant. A right old Shortland Street cliff-hanger. Who knows what 2017 will bring?

It will bring a National/NZ First government is what it will bring.

– Fairfax