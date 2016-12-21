Kaikoura: Best Christmas present ever

State highway access to Kaikoura from the south has been restored for all traffic during the day just in time for the festive season.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges says road crews worked 12-hour days, seven days a week to get the road open in time.

“They’ve put in more than 10,000 hours of work over the last month, removing more than 50,000 cubic metres of rock and material in more than 7000 truckloads from 26 slips along the route,” he said on Wednesday.

“Earlier this week we re-opened the inland Kaikoura road to unrestricted travel, and today’s partial opening of SH1 is another major milestone in the earthquake recovery process.”

The highway can be used from 6am to 8pm for safety reasons until all the slip faces have been stabilised and traffic signals are installed.

The job involved shifting more than 7000 truckloads of rock and debris from 26 slips along the route.

Work is underway on SH1 north of Kaikoura, but that’s going to take longer because of the huge slips that are blocking it.