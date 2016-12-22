This little boy would love a Christmas card from you

Today you have the opportunity for very little effort and cost to help make a quadriplegic, terminally ill eight-year-old boy’s wish come true. He lost his Mum in 2012 and a Christmas card from New Zealand will help brighten his day. All you have to do is grab a Christmas card, write a short message to Andrew and then post it.

“I can’t give him back his mobility,” Alyson Little, 51, told TODAY. “But I can use my voice…so he won’t feel so isolated.”

While many children dream of getting a Hatchimal or the latest Pokemon toy for Christmas, an 8-year-old quadriplegic boy has a modest wish this year. He wants to receive cards, and his grandmother hopes that others will help her fulfill his dreams.

Andrew is an 8 yr old, 2nd grader living in the Cincinnati, Ohio area. Andrew loves music, Star Wars and super hero’s although he does have a soft spot in heart for the “bad guys”. His favorite football players are A.J. Green and Andrew Whitworth both of the Cincinnati Bengals, he also admires Tim Tebow. His favorite actor is Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock. Andrew enjoys watching movies, singing and of course tormenting his older sister Aubrey. In 2012 Andrew’s mother passed away , he is now raised by his grandparents and several loving and devoted care givers.

When Little’s grandson, Andrew, was 15-months old, he contracted transverse myelitis, a neurological disorder caused by inflammation. This inflammation causes scarring that can lead to paralysis. Andrew can’t use his arms and legs or breathe on his own. He needs a ventilator, 24/7 nursing support, and must live at a special facility, St. Joseph’s Home in Cincinnati. His health remains fragile; a simple cold can lead to a hospital stay.

“He’s lived longer than what we were told he would,” said Little. She’s been his guardian since 2012 when his mother died in an accident. “He shattered all expectations.”

Being so ill means Andrew feels isolated. He attends public school, but can’t easily visit friends’ houses. Because of his condition, Andrew remains a spectator. He watches musicals, Star Wars, and sports. He loves Bengals players, A.J. Green and Andrew Withworth and chats endlessly about Dwayne Johnson.

Despite his limitations, he remains upbeat.

“He never feels sorry for himself. He doesn’t even realize that he has challenges,” said Little.

Often when she visits, Andrew asks if he received cards. Little frequently says no. He likes the cards because they help him feel connected to other people. And, even though he only received four Christmas cards last year, Andrew felt thrilled.

“Letting him read old cards, showing him old pictures, it brightens his day. There’s not even enough words to explain how much he enjoys it,” she said.

She decided to ask her friends to send him cards. So far, he’s received 10, which Little reads at every visit. Slowly, word of Andrew’s wish spread through Cincinnati and a local fire company, Sharonville Fire Department got involved. The firefighters personally delivered a gigantic card; this trip felt especially meaningful for Andrew, who loves firefighters, but only sees them when they help him before trips to the hospital.

He told Little, “The fireman came to see me and I am not even sick.”

As much as he loves cards, Andrew shares them with the other residents at St. Joseph’s so they have something with which to decorate their rooms.

“He is very loving and caring and that is just his nature. For his birthday, he gave away all his presents,” Little said.

Little hopes that Andrew receives cards because such a simple gesture will make a huge impact on his life.

