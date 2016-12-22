It may not be as bad as Winston says it is, but he does have a point

Winston Peters is banging on about immigration again…he does have a point though, even if it isn’t as bad as he makes out.
Seven thousand nurses have been given working visas in the past seven years under the National government – while Kiwi-trained nurses can’t get jobs, says New Zealand First.
“The number of New Zealand educated, trained and qualified nurses not getting jobs shows how sinister this government’s immigration policy is,” says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.
“This appalling state of affairs and today’s announcement of a new record for annual migrant arrivals of 126,700 confirms open door immigration is a disaster for young New Zealanders wanting to get into the workforce.
“The government has settled on migrant labour as a cheaper option and migrants as a more compliant workforce, stifling fair wages and driving down New Zealand workplace conditions.
“With the annual net migration gain at a record 70,400 for the November 2016 year, young Kiwis are competing for jobs against people desperate for work.
“At the same time there has been a growth in workplace abuses, and demands on unsuspecting immigrants to pay upfront for jobs – often the unscrupulous employers are from their own countries.
“New Zealanders are being side-lined with a government hell bent on adding to the population to boost consumptive growth, as opposed to working on increasing productivity for long term economic gains,” says Mr Peters.
I really think we should be curbing immigration broadly. It is difficult but having helped more than a few people immigrate here I know that the rules and mechanisms involved are rather blunt and not at all effective.
We need quality people and we should be encouraging them, but the reality is we seem to have a habit of importing ratbags of no real use to the economy.
Meanwhile, we have pretty low unemployment, it’s just that those left are next to useless and are likely to never be employed.
– NZ First
