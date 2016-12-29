McCully knows better than everyone else. Stupid man

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Foreign Minister Murray McCully of a “declaration of war” if the UN Security Council passed a resolution condemning Israel’s continued settlements, according to a report.

New Zealand co-sponsored the resolution, which said the settlements violate international law and undermine a two-state solution in Israel’s conflict with Palestine.

On Saturday, the Security Council voted in favour of passing the resolution and the Israeli Government recalled its ambassador from New Zealand as a result.

Before the vote on Saturday, Netanyahu personally phoned McCully and warned him of war, unnamed Western diplomats told Isareli newspaper Haaretz.

“This is a scandalous decision. I’m asking that you not support it and not promote it,” Netanyahu reportedly told McCully.

“If you continue to promote this resolution from our point of view it will be a declaration of war. It will rupture the relations and there will be consequences.”

McCully reportedly refused to back down, telling Netanyahu: “This resolution conforms to our policy and we will move it forward.”