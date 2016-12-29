Meeting minutes show Obama administration in collusion with PA to ambush Israel

In the wake of the anti-Israel UNSC resolution and US abstention that allowed it to pass, we have seen Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu and his spokespeople point the finger at the Obama administration for helping push and craft the resolution, in a move that has had people either scratching their heads or writing harsh op-eds. But all this time, we have been claiming to have “iron-clad” evidence from international and Arab sources. Now this evidence seems to have been released by the Egyptians, in the form of the minutes of a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, National Security Adviser Susan Rice and PA officials Saeb Erekat and Ryad Mansour.

I just want to point out, again, to my critics, that this IS a big deal. This wasn’t New Zealand being an unwitting player, and this wasn’t a minor issue. The whole thing has been a deliberate plan to swim upstream by an Obama administration with New Zealand’s help. The Obama administration only has 3 weeks left to run.

According to Oded Granot, the Arabic-speaking Middle East expert of Mabat, Egyptian media published the secret protocol of the meeting between the two Obama administration officials and the two PA officials that took place in Washington on Dec. 15. The report said the protocol was iron-clad evidence that the procedure that led to the ambush against Israel in the Security Council on Friday was coordinated between Kerry, Rice, PA Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat and Ryad Mansour, the PA envoy to the United Nations. — According to the report, Kerry and Rice told the two PA officials that the Obama administration was ready to cooperate with a Palestinian action at the Security Council on condition that the resolution would be “balanced.” The two Obama administration officials openly expressed their disgust with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged attempt to kill the so-called two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Kerry then reportedly suggested to Erekat that the PA could bring up ideas to set the parameters for a forced permanent solution to the conflict and discuss them with the Saudi government, but Rice opposed the idea.

But there are more unpleasant revelations about the immature behaviour by the US.

“The Trump administration is dangerous,” Rice reportedly said, adding that “Trump’s opinions about Israel and the Palestinians would be different from all previous administrations.” The four officials then discussed Trump’s intention to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Rice asked Erekat what the PA reaction to such a move would be and Erekat responded by saying the Palestine Liberation Organization would withdraw its official recognition of Israel and would dismantle the Palestinian Authority. Erekat also said the PA could request Arab states to expel their U.S. ambassadors. Rice reportedly expressed her concerns about these measures and then conveyed her appreciation for Erekat.

I think the Egyptians have been very smart to leak these minutes.

And the US also knew McCully wanted to grandstand and would leap at the chance.

Our media are starting to cover it now, finally.

I think we’ve had five days of chumming the water and they can smell McCully’s blood.

