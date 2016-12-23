It must be Christmas, media running obligatory granny dumping story

This same sort of story runs every year…granny dumping is a worry...apparently.

Emergency departments across New Zealand face a grim and growing annual Christmas tradition, dubbed “granny dumping” by hospital staff. Each Christmas season, elderly people are being left at hospital emergency departments as the families who would normally care for them take off for a summer break. New Zealand Resident Doctors’ Association national secretary Deborah Powell confirmed “granny dumping” was a growing reality. “It is a thing – we are seeing more of it. Every year that passes, we are seeing a bit more.”

It is a thing…for the media and interested parties like unions. It is something to attempt to shame us again about what an uncaring government we supposedly have.

A similar story ran in 2014, and again in 2014, and again in 2014, in 2001, in 2008.

Just like pimping the poor stories at Christmas the Media party are running granny dumping stories.

It’s almost like they have a summer editorial calendar and rinse and repeat the same tired old memes year after year.

It’s almost like they don’t care, they almost certainly don’t think readers and consumers can use Google.

Yet, they wonder why no one trusts them.

– Fairfax