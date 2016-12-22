National’s “Fresh new faces” all have grey hair

Bill English was in full party-animal mode working the room at the press gallery’s annual party in Wellington last week.

And razzing those, including this columnist, who suggested it might be time to inject some seriously new blood into National’s top team.

Several days later, you would have to pinch yourself to remember that English was once the youngest member of a National Cabinet given his (almost) visceral reaction to the notion that a 35-year-old might have been catapulted straight into his ministry.

Yet, English made the point, when distinguishing why he had appointed older MPs as first-time Ministers (both inside and outside Cabinet) rather than opting for a more significant generational shift, he was looking to other factors, as well as age, when it came to filling four vacant slots in Cabinet.

Contrast this with former National Prime Minister Jim Bolger who appointed English to Cabinet as a mere 34-year-old in 1996.