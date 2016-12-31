New Zealand getting isolated by our allies over Israel

Hundreds of Kiwis protested outside parliament against UNSC resolution 2334 with a message that “The answer is not resolution, it’s negotiation.”. Additionally, thousands have signed online petitions. There has been no comment from Prime Minister Bill English or Foreign Minister McCully since the vote was cast, but other MPs have made their views known. The Australian PM and FM have also spoken out against the resolution.

We tend to mock protests that don’t run close to ten thousand people, so we won’t credit the “hundreds” with much other than they took a day out of their holidays, and I suspect none of them were the usual rent-a-crowd of socialist worker collectives and unemployed rights advocates that Sue Bradford can still whip up at a moment’s notice.

The real problem is much bigger than that.

I suspect Bill English is currently hoping it will go away and it’s not going to survive until Wednesday when the news cycle picks up again.

If I was a betting man, and knowing the depth of feeling behind this issue, he’s not going to win this one. Speaking to my sources, National MPs and ministers are getting lots of push back from voters. It’s making marginal back benchers nervous, and seasoned MPs know this isn’t an overnight issue.

This is a light bulb and shower head moment for National, and they’re are in hiding.

– via email