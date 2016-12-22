Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

All things being equal, even the price, would you buy an electric car over a normal one?
0

No one wants this for Christmas, no one

by SB on December 22, 2016 at 10:00am

I was Christmas shopping at the Albany mall with Master and Miss Whaleoil when I spotted something in a shop window that made me stop in my tracks.  I was so gobsmacked that I exclaimed loudly, “you have got to be kidding me!”

It was a shop that sells trendy pyjamas for both men and women and the mannequin that held my attention was a male mannequin. The pyjama bottoms it was wearing were too silly for words.  If you want to see what I mean look over the break.  I can only conclude that the designer came up with the idea while watching his toddler stumble about with a full nappy.

 

Yeah Nah, I think I will give those poo catchers a miss.

I DONT WANT to touch this.

The eighties have called…they want their poo catcher PJ’s back.

 

Want to make Whaleoil bullet-proof and stand up against those that want us shut down? Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil for less than 30 cents a day.

Tagged:
Print
48%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu