No taxpayer bailout for privately owned Christchurch Cathedral rebuild

It’s one thing the Christchurch Cathedral is still a pile of rubble, but why does it need government to have secret meetings about it?

It is privately owned. There is no need for Government involvement nor taxpayer money.

The future of earthquake-damaged Christchurch Cathedral remains under discussion, says the Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Gerry Brownlee. The Cathedral Working Group was formed in June to consider restoration options and delivered its final recommendations three weeks ago. Mr Brownlee says the proposals were considered by the new cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday. “However, discussions continue with the Church Property Trustees,” he said. “Details about what was discussed at cabinet will remain confidential.” The cathedral has sat derelict since the deadly 2011 earthquake while debate has raged over whether it should be restored, or demolished and a new church built in its place.

I really object to private property being subsidised by government funding.

The stupid, dangerous, wreck of a building should be knocked down and the only people who should be on the hook for that are the owners.

If wombles in Christchurch want it restored then the solution is easy. Buy it. With your own money.

– NZ Newswire