Not at all the season for Jolly

A high-risk sex predator with more than 110 convictions is being hunted by police after breaching his release conditions.

Tasman police are asking for the public’s help to catch Darren Jolly, 51, who they warn should not be approached.

Jolly has a 30-year criminal history with more than 110 convictions for sex with underage girls, indecent sex acts, fraud, theft, assault and dangerous driving.

He was convicted for breaching his GPS-tracking conditions 12 times in November 2015.

The high-risk sexual predator was made subject to a 10-year Extended Supervision Order under the Parole Act at Hamilton District Court in April 2011. The order expires in 2023.

However, in the four years leading up to November 2015, Jolly, whose 13 special release conditions ban him from computers and going near schools, parks and playgrounds, has breached the order 12 times.

In 2012, Jolly was on the run from police for three weeks before being arrested after he was found hiding in a garage north of Auckland.

Labour’s spokesman for police Stuart Nash said criminals like Jolly should be “locked away forever”.