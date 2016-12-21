NZ Herald surly about National’s Mt Albert snub

National and Labour are called major political parties for good reason. It is not so much their size – both keep their numbers a secret but it is clear they are not the mass membership organisations they used to be. They rank as our main parties because they are the established channels for interested and capable people to get into Parliament with a very good chance of participating in the nation’s government.

Major parties need elections almost as much as elections need them – both of them. The parties need elections to energise their members and provide opportunities for those interested and capable people to shine if they can, or at least learn the arts of engaging with potential voters.

It is not just the chosen candidate who can gain these skills. Activists and aspiring candidates are needed to help with a campaign. A party that sits out a byelection is passing up an opportunity to flex these muscles.

National says it is not offering a candidate for Mt Albert in February because it is focusing its resources on the general election later next year. But that excuse would not apply if the vacancy had occurred in a seat National held. Not that it can welcome any byelection. As Northland showed last year, no Government-held seat is safe at a byelection under MMP, for the reason that it does not threaten the Government’s survival. National is on a hiding to nothing in every byelection it faces.