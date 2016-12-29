Obama is wreaking havoc during his final days as President

Until this month America has always exercised its veto power in order to protect its ally Israel but Obama’s orchestrated move against Israel is only one of a number of highly controversial moves that he is making before Trump takes over on the 20th of January.

Israeli officials fear that the conference’s recommendations may then be approved in another UN Security Council recommendation just before Obama leaves office on January 20. In a radio interview, Erdan said Kerry’s speech was part of a broader effort to hinder the incoming administration of Donald Trump, who has signalled he will have much warmer relations with Israel. “This step is a pathetic step. It is an anti-democratic step because it’s clear that the administration and Kerry’s intention is to chain President-elect Trump,” Erdan told Israel Army Radio. Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party and inner Security Cabinet, said Obama administration officials are “pro-Palestinian” and “don’t understand what’s happening in the Middle East.” -Stuff

It seems that he is doing as much damage and causing as much trouble as he can before the new administration comes aboard. One of his actions was to undermine Trump’s plans to tighten up on immigration by pushing through a 2014 deportation amnesty. Luckily for Trump, it has been suspended by the court who said it broke administrative law!

Judge Hanen had halted Mr. Obama’s expanded amnesty in February 2015, just two days before it was to go into effect, ruling that the administration broke administrative law. An appeals court twice upheld his injunction, as did the Supreme Court, in a 4-4 deadlock decision this summer. The injunction remains in place while Judge Hanen was to hear full arguments — but both sides now say President-elect Trump should have the chance to weigh in. “Given the change in Administration, the parties jointly submit that a brief stay of any further litigation in this Court before beginning any further proceedings would serve judicial efficiency and economy so that the parties have a better understanding of how they might choose to move forward,” both sides said. -washingtontimes .com

Another of his actions was to try to prevent offshore oil and gas drilling on millions of acres of federally-owned land in the Arctic.

… a move experts say is likely to be challenged by incoming president Donald Trump, but unlikely to be quickly reversed. It’s just the latest step the Democratic administration has taken since the election to enact rules and policies in the president’s final days in power, including on key issues where Obama and Trump…disagree. • Last week, Obama issued a rule, which takes effect two days before Trump’s inauguration, barring states from withholding federal family-planning funds from Planned Parenthood affiliates and other health clinics that provide abortions… Any attempt to repeal the rule would require a time-consuming process. • Also this month, the Army announced it would look for an alternative route for the controversial Dakota Access pipeline that was originally designed to run near a Native American reservation… • The Obama administration also recently finalized rules under the new Every Student Succeeds Act, a federal law on education, another topic where the president and president-elect don’t see eye to eye. The rules focused on determining whether schools were succeeding or failing under the law… • Obama has also appointed new people, or renewed appointments, to a slew of boards and commissions, according to McClatchy. And he’s granted pardons and commutations to federal inmates. -BostonGlobe.com

The number of pardons he has granted is extreme compared to other outgoing Presidents.He has commuted more sentences than the past nine Presidents combined!

WASHINGTON — Just weeks before leaving office, President Obama on Monday issued 78 pardons and commuted the sentences of 153 prisoners, extending his acts of clemency to a total of 1,324 individuals, one of the larger uses of the presidential power to show mercy in modern presidential history. -NewYorkTimes.com Some measures Obama has taken during his presidency, such as executive orders, could be overturned immediately by Trump, if he wants… “Others will be much more difficult, requiring justification to pass legal hurdles or buy-in from lawmakers on Capitol Hill or foreign leaders,” the outlet said. “Still, Obama needs to be careful he doesn’t push out last-minute actions subject to a rarely used law, [the] Congressional Review Act, designed to prevent so-called midnight regulations.” -BostonGlobe.com