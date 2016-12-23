Oh look, Winston is onto the dodgy South Auckland Muslim cleric now

We outed the dodgy Muslim cleric Shaykh Dr Mohammad Anwar Sahib a few months back to a veritable media storm.

We have also been harvesting videos and analysing his preachings of hate towards Jews and Christians alike.

Now Winston Peters is on the ratbag’s trail.

New Zealand First has confirmation that controversial Islamic cleric, Dr Mohammad Anwar Sahib, received over $13,000 in fees and expenses from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

“If Dr Mohammad Anwar Sahib and his anti-Semitic ramblings reflect high quality migration then what checks are being done to make sure migrants fit in with our values,” says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Winston Peters.

“Especially with net migration breaking another record just yesterday at 70,400 in the year to November 2016. That’s almost a New Plymouth’s worth of migration in just one year.

“Former Ethnic Affairs Minister Hon Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiga was right to condemn this preacher’s ill-informed spite, but I seriously doubt he knew that Dr Mohammad had received $13,335.72 in fees and expenses from MPI.

“We want to know what value did former Minister for Primary Industries, Rt Hon David Carter, derive from Dr Sahib’s ‘advice,’ given Dr Mohammad was appointed to this Halal committee on 31 January 2011.

“We are also left asking what value did the current Minister for Primary Industries, Hon Nathan Guy, receive given Dr Mohammad went off the taxpayers’ payroll, nine months after he became Minister in 2013.

“Who else like Dr Mohammad is quietly on the taxpayer’s payroll and we are determined to find out,” Mr Peters says.