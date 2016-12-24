OMG. The Herald let one past the goalie

Every family in the world is divided into richer and poorer members simply because some people are luckier or more talented and hard-working than others.
It’s as unavoidable as gravity.
Some family members may be doctors or IT managers who live in million-dollar villas with sea views, while others are beneficiaries or office cleaners, who rent units in undesirable suburbs and struggle to afford shoes for their children.
Christmas family get-togethers are a good time to think about inequality – how unequal is your whanau and why is it that way? It can reveal plenty about the real causes of poverty and wealth.
Why are some family members standing around the Christmas tree or barbecue wealthier than others?
In my family, my two brothers are multi-millionaires and I am the poor relation.
They both own two large and luxurious houses, while I own one small unit in Henderson (rateable value $410,000).
I’m not poor, but I’m much poorer than them. They drive smart new cars, while I’ve never owned a new car. They own or have owned expensive sailing and motor boats, but I don’t even have a kayak in the garage.
When we travel together, my wife and I stay in backpackers, while my younger brother and his wife always stay in a Sheraton or other 5-star luxury hotel. When we go out to eat we split restaurant bills and I always pray that no one orders a bottle of wine that will cost me a week’s spending money. That’s what inequality means for us.
My twin brother once described me as “a poor provider”. I was shocked because I think of myself as an okay provider, but it’s true that compared with them I am a financial flop.
The game is to have your needs and some of your wants met. Some of us have wants that don’t need a lot of financial maintenance.
It would be ridiculous for me to blame my brothers (or capitalism or politicians) for my relative poverty, when it’s my own fault.
*Thud* <— me hitting the floor
I should have bought more Auckland property, worked harder and not retired so early.
I should have taken fewer holidays, and been more ambitious. Luckily I don’t regret anything. I’m happy as I am.
We only have two aunts – one was rich while the other lived most of her life in poverty and often asked my parents for money when she visited.
This inequality continued for decades and whoever was in government made no difference. Their wealth gulf was due almost entirely to their choice of husbands – rich aunt married a bank clerk who became a bank manager, while poor aunt married an alcoholic.
Who you marry, your ability to budget and save money, your work ethic and honesty are key determinants of your wealth level.
Bunk off school, have children too young, divorce, drive drunk, carelessly or too fast and you could be financially crippled for life.
By far the biggest factor in our personal prosperity will nearly always be our own individual decisions and behaviour.
The only way to reduce inequality in my family is for me to copy the good saving and working habits of my two multi-millionaire brothers.
But I’m unlikely to suddenly become smarter, more ambitious and hard-working, so our inequality isn’t likely to diminish any time soon. I’m fine with that.
The only reason that got past the usual Herald editors is because they’re all away enjoying their excessive wealth.
Good to see some common sense in the Herald, even if it is probably just a oncer.
– Martin Robinson, NZ Herald
Don't forget to give yourself the fast AD FREE Whaleoil experience! Click Here to subscribe to ad-free Whaleoil. (You'll be giving us a present too!)