Parata: Credit where it’s due

Education Minister Hekia Parata’s announcement that she will leave Parliament at next year’s general election came as a bit of a surprise to the sector and, for that matter, to New Zealand. I have had the honour to have worked quite closely with 15 ministers of education since 1976. All were good people whose mission was to improve the lot of New Zealand’s young people. However, Hekia Parata has been a stand-out performer and in my view, has been quite extraordinary in the way she has handled her portfolio. She became a minister at the beginning of the second term of the John Key Government and initially had a few stumbles to deal with around Budget time in 2012.

A few stumbles is being kind. It was a total cock-up that required Steve Joyce to rescue her. At the time, this blog demanded her head on a platter.

To her credit she quickly recovered and took steps that restored her credibility with the education sector. She did this by setting up a regular consultation with education sector leaders which led to communication systems being strengthened and trust enhanced. The minister put a lot of energy into the organisation, which she actively led in conjunction with all the chief executives of government departments and agencies in the education sector. This approach enabled all senior education personnel to rub shoulders with one another every six weeks. It was a master stroke. Groups who sometimes publicly criticised one another, quickly began to realise they all had the same goals for the education of the nation’s young people, and that they could, in fact, cooperate with one another. Significant information and data sharing occurred at these meetings, as senior ministers were invited to interact with the participants from time to time. The engagement used Chatham House Rules, which enabled frank discussions to occur. The minister is driven by a fierce commitment to ensuring 85 per cent of students achieve at least NCEA level one. She made it clear from the outset that Maori and Pacific students did not deserve to be destined to a life of under-achievement and this view spread to become very contagious with the leaders and practitioners in the sector, as well as most teachers. Seldom has a minister of education been so overtly committed to student achievement in such an active and enthusiastic manner.

Where Hekia improved is that she refused to doggedly push things through. If she found too much resistance, she’d ease off and come back at it from a different angle. Eventually, she did manage to win most fights. I’m thinking of Salisbury School in Nelson for example.

She was a good performer in the House too and well in control of her portfolio. It is indeed a loss to National’s front bench and another bit of erosion that will potentially see National party support slump to something with a 3 in front of it.

– Patrick Lynch, NZ Herald