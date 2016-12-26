Perhaps the “death” of democracy is actually a Renaissance?

In recent weeks there has been no end of American commentators willing to bet their credibility on the coming collapse of America, thanks to Trump, writes Charles Firth. Francis Fukuyama made waves in recent days with a provocative piece in Prospect Magazine about how the retreat by America on the global stage is bigger than the collapse of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, over at the New York Times, Paul Krugman said 2016 will be remembered as the year that America crossed its own Rubicon, comparing Trump to Julius Caesar and breathlessly claiming that the end of America’s republic is nigh. Of course, this is all coming from a very American perspective. Sure, Trump’s election up-ending conventional political wisdom, but America is not alone in rejecting politics as usual. Britain has had Brexit, and France is toying with its own version with anti-immigration nationalist Marie Le Pen soaring in the polls. And Australia’s Trump enthusiast Cory Bernardi has been teasing Turnbull in recent days with the prospect of an Australian version of the Trump Train, with threats to split the Liberal Party in the process. The commentators predicting America’s imminent collapse all have a running theme, which is that Trump has such callous disregard for America’s institutions that it may lead to the end of democracy in America. Of course, anything Fukuyama says must be taken with a grain of salt, since this is the guy who in 1991 argued that we were witnessing the end of history, in his gobsmackingly inaccurate book The End of History. In it, he said that every country would become democracies and peace would spread across the world as authoritarian regimes disappeared.

But if you think that the collapse of American democracy is totally ridiculous, think again. Just last Wednesday, North Carolina essentially abolished democracy in their state. And it looks like they’ll get away with it. If you didn’t catch the details it’s a frightening (as well as hilariously cheeky) tale. In the November elections, North Carolinians elected a new Governor (what we would call a Premier) from the Democratic Party. Unfortunately for the incoming Democrat, their version of the state parliament was still controlled by the Republican Party. So, brazenly, the Republicans in their state congress quickly passed a series of laws greatly curtailing the Governor’s powers. Essentially, the Republicans of North Carolina were openly saying to the people who voted in the election: “We don’t care that you wanted a Democrat in power, we’re going to use a clever trick in the system to prevent your democratic decision from having any effect”. Of course, it’s not like this is the first dirty trick ever used in US politics. But the fear is Trump will be much more likely to use these tricks – and that America’s two-century experiment with democracy is likely over. After all, Trump’s power will be largely unchecked, at least for the first couple of years. The Republicans command majorities in both houses of Congress (the equivalent of our parliament), and thanks to tricky delay tactics in the lead up to the election, Trump will find himself with a sympathetic Supreme Court to boot. And Trump’s tax policies are likely to scupper what’s left of America’s welfare system, while narrowing people’s freedom, especially if you’re black, Latino, Muslim or a woman, as most Americans are. So it’s not shrill to worry about the future of America. But whether America is about to collapse, Soviet Union-style, or slowly, morph into an authoritarian state, one North-Carolina-style-trick at a time, seem, to me, to be beside the point. Either way, what’s going on in politics around the world represents a seismic shift. Trump is just the populist expression of far more fundamental concerns about the system as a whole.

The people that have got their tentacles all over and throughout the current systems are facing uncertainty. And they can see this as a “death” of their kind of democracy. But for the people who are sick of standing by and watching politics carry on largely without their approval or influence, they are taking a chance to shake it all up.

They think it’s worth a punt because it can hardly be worse than more of the same.

New Zealand was largely spared it’s own Brexit or Trump and the conditions for such a vote were thought to be non-existent.

That was before Key quit, English installed Bennett as DPM and handed the numbers to Joyce.

And that was also before McCully told Israel it no longer had friends in New Zealand.

The conditions for an uprising exist. People will simply do it because three more years of what is happening right now isn’t acceptable. And a punt will shake things up.

– news.com.au via NZ Herald