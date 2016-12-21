Photo of the Day

The Curious Life of Gladys

Duchess of Marlborough

It could be said that her unconventional and strange life started when she was eleven and her father killed her mother’s long-time lover. Yes, this was a strange childhood indeed.

Her parents were American and rich. They were in Paris in 1881 when Gladys Deacon, one of their four daughters, was born. The Deacons moved in the best social circles and their children were largely brought up and educated in France, mostly in Paris itself.

Gladys’ mother was a beautiful woman who had married Edward Deacon when she was quite young and these things, plus the fact that Edward was not the best of husbands led her towards extramarital affairs

Her mother, Florence, was a glamorous and beautiful woman who had married and embarked on motherhood at a young age. These facts, plus the moral code of the time and her husband's tempers, virtually made affairs an essential part of her life. She had long-time lover named Emile Abeille.

Needless to say, Edward Deacon was not the sort of man to take his wife’s unfaithfulness lying down and after pursuing the couple throughout France as they travelled, he hunted them down in Cannes. There he staked out his wife’s bedroom and late at night heard Abeille’s voice. He returned to his room, grabbed his revolver and shot Abeille in the chest.

The dying man staggered into the hallway with Deacon hot on his heels and it was clear to witnesses what had happened. Deacon was arrested. As the French are notoriously lenient about crimes of passion he was jailed, but not for murder but manslaughter. With her life now in disarray, Florence sent Gladys to be educated at a convent.

In 1892, when Gladys was 11 years old, her father shot and killed her mother's lover. Her mother was entertaining her lover at the Hotel Splendide in Paris, with her children in tow.

Edward Deacon had tracked his wife down, and in a fit of rage, shot the cuckolding lover three times in the chest. After a brief stay in jail, Edward Deacon was released, due to diplomatic reasons. Mr. Deacon had placed his children, of whom he had custody, in a convent. When Mr. Deacon went to retrieve Gladys from the French convent, he found his wife had abducted her and they had escaped. Mr. Deacon sued for exclusive custody of his children and won; he then took Gladys back to America.

Edward Deacon was very vain of this exploit, and bragged about it to his friends back in Boston, including the novelist Henry James, who was visiting there. Mr. James was shocked at the way he talked of this in front of his children.

In school in the United States, Gladys read the newspaper and society paper accounts of the upcoming marriage of Consuelo Vanderbilt to Charles Churchill, the 9th Duke of Marlborough. “Oh dear me,” Gladys wrote in her diary, “if I was a little older I might catch him yet!”

Many American mothers had their eyes on Charles Spencer Churchill as potential son-in-law. He was an English lord and the owner of the fabulous Blenheim Palace and its extensive lands.

Wealthy American girls were beginning to marry into the English nobility. These men had titles and lands but little money so they were marriages beneficial to both parties. She received an English title and his money worries were alleviated.

In his early twenties and extremely eligible, Charles was the subject of much speculation – who would he choose to be his bride?

Eventually this speculation came to a halt when it was announced that he was engaged. Gladys had hoped he’d wait a little longer.

Society made much of this fairy-tale romance between an heiress and a duke, and Gladys wasn’t alone in sighing over the Duke, mostly on account of Blenheim Palace, his residence, which was a legendary palace, the place of golden dreams. Many young debutantes at that time would have given their eyeteeth to be the chatelaine of Blenheim palace and married to the Duke.

Gladys Deacon was returned to the custody of her mother in Europe when Edward Deacon began to suffer from severe mental illness. Gladys completed her education in Bonn, Germany, and her mother, in spite of the scandalous termination of her marriage, was accepted into European society. The turn of the century to 1900 brought a slightly more relaxed attitude towards divorce, in society. Gladys, as a debutante, was the most sought-after beauty of the season. Her huge blue eyes, her perfect Grecian profile, were the talk of Europe. She attracted many royal or rich admirers. Marcel Proust was said to have fainted at her beauty.

There was a diplomatic incident involving the Crown Prince of Prussia, who was married. He fell in love with Gladys, and sent her an heirloom ring, which was part of the royal jewel collection. The Prussian Crown Prince terrified his passengers when driving to Oxford, in England, because he continuously turned his head to look at Miss Deacon, who rode in his carriage with him and flirted with him daintily. It took six agents of three different countries to get the ring returned to the Prussian Crown Jewel collection! Gladys Deacon was the “most beautiful woman in the world, the toast of Paris, the love of Proust, and the belle amie of Anatole France”.

Gladys met the 9th Duke of Marlborough and Consuelo in London, and became friends with them both. They were both enchanted with her. Gladys Deacon stayed at Blenheim frequently, and was a houseguest for extended periods. There are two letters, one written by the Duke, the other written by Consuelo, to Gladys, both written on the same day in 1901.

It seems odd that Gladys became friends of both the Duke and Duchess of Marlborough. Consuelo and Charles were not getting along. The marriage itself began as a marriage of convenience–Consuelo’s mother wanted her to marry a Duke; Charles desperately needed the money to restore Blenheim to its former glory. Both parties to this marriage were in love with other people when they married.

So the fairy-tale marriage of the heiress and the Duke was not, in reality, a fairy tale at all, but more a horror story.

After producing two sons (the heir and the spare) for the Duke, conjugal relations between Charles and Consuelo had virtually ceased. Charles ignored Consuelo, except to criticize her harshly: her Americanisms, her running of the vast household of Blenheim. Charles was sharp, bitter, sarcastic and cold to Consuelo. Consuelo found comfort in having Gladys Deacon as a houseguest–for one thing, it put Charles in a better mood, and he was less inclined to humiliate her in front of the servants by imitating brutally her American accent.

Consuelo described Gladys at varying times as “beautiful, charming, erudite, capricious…vain, petty, manipulative…traitorous”. By 1908, Gladys had become an integral part of the menage at Blenheim, and Consuelo began divorce proceedings.

Gladys Deacon was a very intelligent woman: she was fluent in seven languages; she said at one time: “I was a miracle–Differential Calculus was too low for me!” And yet she had a wild streak.

Gladys sat for some of the greatest painters of the day. But like many beautiful women, she focussed on her flaws (as she perceived them). In her case, it was her nose.

It had almost a classical Hellenic profile, she thought, but needed just a little help. She decided on an early and rather primitive form of cosmetic surgery. Her area of concern was a slight depression between her nose and forehead.

She was one of the pioneer experimenters in plastic surgery.

Gladys wanted to become Charles' wife but she had her nose insecurity. She was without doubt a beautiful young woman but she had fixation about her nose.

Seeking perfect looks, she had decided that the slight depression at the top of her nose was marring her classical beauty.

Plastic surgery as we know it today didn’t exist in those days but nevertheless Gladys decided to attend to what she saw as a terrible flaw on her face. She decided to have wax injected into the depression.

Unsurprisingly, this had a temporary effect on her nose but the wax that had been injected into her face remained there for the rest of her life, moving around and distorting her features. It’s said that a friend saw her heating her face in front of the fire and trying to massage the wax with her fingers from her jaw.

Despite this though, she did become the Duchess of Marlborough. Charles’ divorce took a long time to be finalised and Gladys was forty years old when they married but she had what she had wanted since the age of fourteen. But was he really the right man for her?

It wasn’t long before Gladys realised that the marriage had been a mistake. Being Charles’ mistress was one thing but being his wife was quite another. When she became pregnant she recorded in her diary that she saw it as ‘a calamity’ and was relieved when the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. She was so determined that it shouldn’t happen again that she kept a revolver in her bedroom to keep him away.

The Duke made two likenesses in sculpture of Gladys, in the form of Sphinxes, and the famous huge eyes of Gladys were painted on the ceiling of the portico at Blenheim.

The marriage deteriorated rapidly. Gladys was shy of marriage–and for good reason. She had become more and more eccentric with the passing of the years. After marrying the Duke, she began to raise spaniels, and she let them have the run of Blenheim, making messes all over the place. The duke also developed an increasingly morbid interest in Roman Catholicism, which didn’t improve marital relations any.

Gladys freedom of spirit, which the Duke had once so admired, had become an overbearing wish to get her own way, at the expense of everyone else. These two egocentric characters were at war, after a year or so of marriage. Gladys felt intellectually stifled by her marriage; the Duke, who was incorrigibly “county” in the British way, became embarrassed by Gladys’s excesses.

The Duke, at a dinner party at Blenheim, ventured a political statement. Gladys said, “Shut up. What do you know about politics? I’ve slept with every Prime Minister in Europe and most Kings. You are not qualified to speak!”

Gladys arrived at the dinner table, armed with a revolver. When a guest asked her what that was for, she said, “I don’t know. I might just shoot Marlborough.”

The Duke abandoned Blenheim to Gladys; he then cut off her funds; then he cut off electricity to the place. He eventually evicted Gladys from both the Blenheim palace and the London town house in Carlton House Terrace.

The Duke died in June of 1934 of cancer at the age of 62. Gladys was his widow.

Gladys Deacon Churchill lived on until 1977. She had retreated to a house in Chacombe in 1938, where she had become a recluse. She adopted the name of “Mrs. Spencer”, and moved about her house at night, sleeping during the day, surrounded by cats, and her precious paintings; works by Degas, Toulouse-Lautrec, Rodin…and books, a wonderful library of rare volumes, and precious jewels. She barricaded herself in her house: she wouldn’t let anyone in. She had one friend only, who brought baskets of food for her, which she hoisted into her house by ropes from an upper window.

Over the years, her home became squalid. Remnants of her former life remained – some paintings and valuable jewellery mingled with her dozens of cats and their mess.

Yet she was still a duchess. She and Charles were never divorced. Every evening once her animals had been attended to she would sit smoking a pipe. Right next to her chair sat a huge fridge. The fridge had never been plugged in and every time one of her pet animals died, its body would be thrown into the fridge ‘to be buried later’.

But eventually it probably became too much for her and she became a scary person. She was threatening to shoot people who stole apples from her orchard and was ringing people in the middle of the night.

She was still very intelligent and whilst sitting in this reclusive atmosphere she was reading the newspaper, keeping diaries, noting what was going on in the world and was as shrewd as anything.

The authorities eventually became aware of her living conditions and when she was eighty, she was taken into a care home where she remained. Gladys Deacon died in the hospital in 1977. She was 96 years old.

