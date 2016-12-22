Photo of the Day

Rillington Place

At the same nondescript three-story house in a cul-de-sac in London’s Notting Hill, North Kensington, two different murderers were arrested and prosecuted. Both were executed for their crimes, and some people think that justice was done, while others believe that one innocent man went to the gallows, set up by the other who got away with murder. At least, he got away with that one. Until he confessed, that is. But the other man had confessed, too. Who was the real killer?

There have undoubtedly been many miscarriages of justice in the legal system over the years. But none of them is quite as tragic and haunting as the conviction of Welshman Timothy Evans and his subsequent execution in March 1950 for a crime he did not commit.

This is also the story of one of England’s most infamous serial killers; and, more pointedly, how, Timothy Evans, an innocent young family man from South Wales went to the gallows.

Evans was wrongly hanged for the murder of his wife and baby daughter Geraldine. Both had been strangled in a bath house at an address that would a few years later become notorious with murder – 10 Rillington Place.

Timothy Evans was twenty five years old when he died in London in 1950. He was hanged for the murder of his wife and their baby daughter. But it was later discovered that there was one big problem.

Timothy Evans was innocent.

Evans was illiterate. He had suffered various illnesses as a child and had hardly no education. When he was still a boy, his family moved from their native Wales to London. When he was old enough, Timothy moved back to Wales to work as a coal miner but when his poor health was exacerbated by this, he moved back to London and worked as van driver.

When he was twenty-two, he met and married a young woman called Beryl and they lived for awhile with Evans’ mother, and Beryl developed a close relationship with his two sisters. They thought she was almost as immature as their brother, so they helped her however they could. She had no mother, herself, so she looked to them for security. Nevertheless, when Beryl got pregnant, the accommodations could not bear the extra person, so the young couple moved to Rillington Place.

Evans’s sister, Eileen actually found the flat for them and helped them to furnish and decorate it. Her memory of their neighbour, John Reginald Christie, indicates that he might have had dangerous intentions toward her. He came into the flat one day without her hearing him and suddenly appeared at her side with a cup of tea. She declined it but he made no move to leave. Finally she told him her brother would soon be back and he left as suddenly as he had come in. She later learned what sharing tea with women meant to him.

Their accommodation was really too small to be called a flat or apartment. It was two tiny rooms on the top floor of a miserable three-story, run-down terraced house with a tiny washroom and toilet downstairs in an outbuilding. On the middle floor lived an elderly, almost blind man who was often in hospital and on the ground floor, a Mr and Mrs John Reginald Christie.

What Timothy and Beryl Evans didn’t know – no one did – was that Christie was a serial killer. Christie’s outward appearance was one of intelligence and sheer respectability. Once a petty criminal, he had re-invented himself during the Second World War and applied to be a special constable in the police force. He had been believed when he’d calmly stated on the application form that he had no previous convictions or criminal record. In those chaotic wartime years, it wasn’t checked and no one was aware that in previous years he had killed at least two vulnerable women.

The relationship between Timothy and Beryl was not easy: angry quarrels and occasional physical violence were part of their life together. When, late in 1949, Beryl announced that she was pregnant again, their financial situation was so fraught that an abortion – illegal in those days – was considered the only option.

The Evans’ daughter, Geraldine, was still a baby, and there was no room in their tiny accommodation for another baby and no money, so Beryl wanted an abortion. Timothy was against this and it caused the couple to argue more. In the tiny doll’s house that was 10, Rillington Place, Christie heard their rows and became aware of the situation. His desires came to the fore.

He explained to the couple that he had overheard their arguments and them that he could help. He told Evans that he had been in training to be a doctor before the war and therefore knew how to carry out abortions. He showed Timothy first-aid book he possessed and said it was one of his text books from his doctor training.Illiterate Timothy was impressed by the diagrams. The abortion was arranged.

It was arranged that when Timothy left for work one day, Christie was to climb the stairs to the Evans’ rooms and perform the abortion. When he entered the room, he calmly and quietly strangled Beryl and sexually assaulted her. He also strangled baby Geraldine. He hid the bodies in the outbuilding and when Evans came home, told him that ‘something had gone wrong’ with the abortion and that Beryl had died as a result. When Evans asked to see the body, Christie told him he had put it down a large drain in the road.

He explained to Evans that as her husband, he would be the one to be suspected of causing her death. When Evans asked about his daughter, Christie calmly explained that he had arranged for her to be looked after by a respectable young couple who would keep her until things had calmed down. To the low-intelligent Evans, this made sense and he fled for Wales. After all, Christie was a ‘policeman’ and a ‘doctor’. But in Wales, he worried desperately about his daughter.

When he could bear it no longer, he went to the Welsh police telling them that he had ‘disposed of’ his wife.

In so doing he set in train a police investigation which was never prepared to entertain the possibility that anyone other than Mr Evans could have carried out the murders, despite evidence to the contrary.

He was anxious to get it out in the open so that he could return to London and to Geraldine. But he also wanted to protect Christie, the man who had been so ‘helpful’. Initially, he told the police that Beryl had died because of abortion pills and he had disposed of her body down the large drain.

The police checked the drain and found nothing. Evans continued to tell them cock-and-bull stories, all fabricated in his childish mind to explain the death and keep Christie out of it.

Eventually, at his wit’s end, he told them about Christie and the abortion.

Evans turned up to Merthyr Tydfil police station on November 30th 1948, claiming that his wife had died after he’d given her a concoction to abort their unborn baby. He said he had disposed of his wife’s body in a drain outside the house, but when police searched the area nothing was found.

Timothy then changed his story, claiming that Christie had agreed to carry out an abortion for the couple, and that Beryl had died during the procedure. He said he’d come home and been told of his wife’s death by Christie, who wouldn’t allow him to see Geraldine. He’d been told his daughter would stay with a couple known to the Christies, and was advised to leave London.

A second search of the house revealed nothing untoward either, but eventually – during a more thorough search of the property – Beryl’s body was found in the wash house at the back of 10 Rillington Place. She had been strangled, along with little Geraldine.

Evans was taken in for questioning they made the evidence fit the stories, even though they were so outlandish they couldn’t possibly have been true. Under intense and aggressive questioning Mr Evans changed his story several times, readily acquiescing to every fresh allegation put to him. Eventually Evans confessed to the murder of his wife and child.

Evans was put on trial for the murder of his daughter on January 11 1950, by which point he had recanted his confessions and was now adamant that Christie was to blame for the murders. Christie testified against Evans, refuting all of his claims about offers of abortion and providing evidence of the fights between Beryl and the accused.

The defence raised Christie’s criminal past – including convictions for thefts and malicious wounding – in an attempt to prove he was responsible for the murders, but his apparent reformation and experience serving with the police force during World War II had the jury convinced that such a respectable man would surely have no motive for murder.

Within three days the jury had found Evans guilty, and after a failed appeal on February 20th, Evans was hanged on March 9th, 1950 at Pentonville Prison, by Albert Pierrepoint, one of England’s most famous long-serving hangmen.

John Reginald Christie was born in Yorkshire, England on April 8, 1899 and died in London, England on July 15, 1953.

Christie grew up in a home with an extreme disciplinarian of a father and an overprotective mother. With this background, Christie turned into a “sexually dysfunctional, control-obsessed hypochondriac, with an inherent dislike of women” and this was the beginning of his terrible path.

John Christie married Ethel Simpson Waddington in 1920. He later became a postman but was caught stealing the mail and sent to prison for 3 months. 2 years later, Christie was put on probation for violent behaviours. Around this time, he moved to London and left Ethel to support herself in Sheffield.

When Christie was 29 he was sent back to prison for nine months on theft charges. He moved in with a prostitute after being released but went back to jail for six months for assault towards the prostitute. Other assaults on were were suspected but he was never charged for them.

Christie moved into the ground floor flat of 10 Rillington Place (now Ruston Close) with his wife, Ethel, and their dog and cat, which gave them exclusive use of the back garden. The small Victorian house was the end house, located against a factory wall. From there, they could hear the trains and see factory chimneys spouting smoke. Grit lay on the windowsills and the paint was flaking off in front. Two other flats as small as theirs occupied the upper floors. One outhouse in the garden served for all three, as there was no bathroom on the premises. There was also a common washhouse, although it was not always in working order.

Originally from Yorkshire, Christie was rather high-strung and he generally relieved stress by gardening. His father had been a severe man who whipped his children whenever he felt like it. He also made them take long walks in a marching style. While his father withdrew from his son’s frailty, Christie’s mother held him close. He was her favourite. She emasculated him with overprotection. His four older sisters reinforced this feminine influence, but they dominated him. Christie retreated inside himself, although he learned to exaggerate symptoms of poor health to attract attention. He also developed a horror of dirt.

Christie never made friends in any lasting way, although he did well in school and got along. He participated in church activities, including becoming part of the choir. He also played sports and became a scoutmaster. He liked putting on his uniform.

When he was eight, his maternal grandfather died. Christie was asked if he wanted to see the body, which was laid out for a wake. He said that he did and when he went to look at the man who previously had frightened him, he felt pleasure at the lack of tension he now felt. This experience fascinated him. He began to play in the graveyard and seemed especially taken with the broken vault that housed children’s coffins. He liked to look inside the cracks.

Sexually, he was inhibited. He had first been disturbed at the age of ten by seeing one of his older sister’s legs, up to the knee-a sister he resented.

“There was nothing unusual in this, for it is often through their sisters that small boys first find themselves physically disturbed by the opposite sex. But in Christie’s case it exaggerated an already tense situation. He had always resented his sisters’ bossing him about, and now, to add salt to his wounds, he found himself physically attracted to them. He both loved and hated them because they aroused his masculinity and then stifled it; and this went on day after day, month after month, year after year.

Political events that set the stage for World War II had created some turmoil in London and Christie signed up as a volunteer member of the War Reserve Police. They made no inquiries about his past record, which would surely have barred him from service, and he received his uniform as a Special Constable for Harrow Road Police Station. He remained there for four years, probably the happiest of his life. Finally having some sense of purpose, he became almost fanatical about upholding the law, and he eventually acquired the nickname, “the Himmler of Rillington Place.”

He enjoyed the authority he had and loved wearing his uniform. He also used the position to follow women, the notes of which he kept for many years. To watch his neighbours, he bored a peephole into his kitchen door, and he ran down every transgressor, no matter how petty the crime. In effect, he took himself too seriously. Christie kept this position for four years.

Thoroughly self-involved, he began to take advantage of his wife’s frequent visits to her relatives, and he found women who responded to his advances. It was during this time that he developed a taste for peculiar sexual activities.

He developed a relationship with a woman who worked at the police station and whose husband was in the war overseas. While Ethel was away, Christie was to be found at this woman’s house. When the husband unexpectedly returned, he found evidence enough of his wife’s infidelity to file for divorce, naming Christie as co-respondent. He also caught Christie in his house, gave him a severe beating, and threw him out.

It was afterward that Christie began inviting women to his own home.

Ruth Fuerst was the first victim of John Christie in 1943. She was 21 years old and having affairs with Christie. He strangled her to death during intercourse and then buried her in the communal garden of Rillington Place. His first murder gave him such a thrill that he began carefully planning his next attack.

Muriel Eady was the 32-year-old neighbour of Christie. He invited Eady over on November 8, 1944 after he claimed to be able to cure a chest ailment with his special inhaler. The inhaler contained carbon monoxide which Christie used to make Eady go unconscious. He then strangled her while he raped her and buried her in the same back garden.

In the spring of 1948, ten years after the Christies had first begun to live there, Timothy Evans and his wife, Beryl, moved into the top flat. They had been married less than a year and were expecting their first baby.

Beryl was nineteen and petite, her husband twenty-four. He drove a van for a living and could barely read. Born in a mining town called Merthyr Vale in South Wales, he was abandoned by his father before he was even born. As a child, he had suffered from uncontrollable tantrums that made things rough at home. When he failed to get along with his mother, who had remarried a man named Probert, he moved in with his grandmother, who could not keep him in school. Evans was known as a habitual liar, prone to self-aggrandizing fantasies, with an IQ around 70. Having suffered an injury to his foot that put him into the hospital numerous times, he ended up getting little education.

As an adult, he drank a lot and had a violent temper. He grew to only five-foot-five, weighing just less than 140 pounds. He was described as a runt and for the rest of his life his intellect remained that of a boy of eleven. His best talent appeared to be his ability to lie, and he did so quite imaginatively. He even told people that his father was an Italian count. As his mother put it, “He didn’t have any real confidence in himself and had to lie to cover up.”

In 1948 Beryl Evans gave birth to a daughter. Financially unstable, to her horror, Beryl soon discovered she was pregnant again. She blamed her husband. Fear set in, as they were not sure how they could care for it. Their neighbour, John Christie claimed to have knowledge on abortion (which was illegal) and offered to help them with their situation. Beryl became Christie’s third victim as she was strangled to death on November 8, 1948. Christie told her husband she had died from septic poisoning from other abortion remedies she tried before the help of Christie. Timothy did not contact the police and moved to Wales. He left their daughter with Christie who claimed he found a couple to watch her. She was never seen alive again.

Evans’ mother confronted Timothy and convinced him to go to the police for the disappearance of his wife and daughter. He attempted to cover up for Christie by saying that he killed Beryl by giving her abortion pills and that he later disposed of her body in a sewer drain. He was questioned again more intensely and changed his story revealing Christie’s involvement. Police searched Rillington Place on December 2, 1949 and found the bodies of mother and daughter in the washhouse of the back garden. Evans changed in story multiple times after many questionings. Christie was questioned and convinced the police that he had no involvement with the assistance of his carefully coached wife who backed up his story.

Evans was found guilty on January 11, 1950. Evans maintained his innocence but was hanged on March 9, 1950.

After the trial, Christie became depressed and was fired from his job from the Post Office Savings Bank, which he had held for the previous four years, due to the disclosure of his previous criminal offences at Evans’ trial. He sank into deep depression and lost 28 pounds. He remained unemployed until August 1950, when he found a clerical position with British Road Transport services.

He stayed there until December 6, 1952, when he suddenly resigned. Christie claimed to his boss and to his neighbours that he had found a job with better prospects in Sheffield and that he would be leaving London to move there with his wife early in the New Year. When his wife disappeared, he claimed she had already moved and that he would be following on soon.

In fact, Christie murdered his wife in bed on the morning of December 14, 1952. Christie had strangled Ethel and put her body under the floorboards of the parlour.

She was last seen alive two days earlier. The day after he murdered his wife, he altered the date of a letter she had written on the 10th to the 15th, explaining that Ethel had no envelopes so he sent the letter from work. On December 16, he took his wife’s wedding ring to a jewellery shop and sold it. A week after that, he sold her watch and wedding band. He kept writing letters to her sister in Sheffield up to early January, claiming that rheumatism had prevented her from writing.

On January 8, 1953, Christie sold most of his furniture. He kept three chairs, a kitchen table and a mattress to sleep on. On February 2, he forged his wife’s signature on her bank account and emptied it. After early February, Christie no longer bothered to answer the letters from relatives inquiring after his wife.

Rita Nelson was the next victim at 25 years old. She was a pregnant prostitute who Christie persuaded to let him assist her with an abortion. She suffered in the same method as Beryl Evans had on January 19, 1953. Christie placed her body in an alcove behind a kitchen cupboard.

At 26 years old, Kathleen Maloney was another prostitute who was gassed, strangled, and raped in February of 1953. Her body joined Nelson’s in the alcove behind the cupboard.

Christie’s last victim was 26-year-old Hectorina McLennan. She was also gassed, strangled, raped, and put in the alcove. Christie papered over the cupboard but couldn’t conceal the bad odour from the three decomposing bodies.

Christie moved out of 10 Rillington Place on March 20, 1953. He defrauded a couple who took up residence by taking £7 from them, although he was not authorised by the landlord of the property to do so. They were forced to move out within 24 hours. The day he left Rillington Place, Christie booked a room at the King’s Cross Rowton Houses under his real name and address. He asked for seven nights, but only stayed for four, leaving on March 24, 1953.

A few days later, a new tenant discovered the bodies hidden in a wallpapered-over coal cellar in the kitchen. He immediately went to the police with his finding.

After a thorough search, the police found the three bodies from the kitchen cupboard, Ethel’s body under the floorboards, and two other bodies in the garden. Pathological tests later revealed carbon monoxide in their bodies.

A nationwide manhunt ensued on March 25. Three days later Christie telephoned the News of the World and arranged to meet a reporter, offering an exclusive interview; he said he would allow himself to be handed over to the police in exchange. The meeting never took place because Christie was frightened by the arrival of two policemen as he waited to meet the reporter.

After he left Rowton House, Christie wandered all over London, sleeping on park benches at night. The search for him ended on the morning of March 31 when he was arrested near the embankment at Putney Bridge after being challenged about his identity by a policeman. When asked what his name and address were, he said “John Waddington, 35 Westbourne Grove”. He was then asked to remove his hat. The policeman recognized him and asked: “You are Christie, aren’t you?” Christie confirmed that he was. When arrested, he had with him his identity card, a ration book, his union card, an ambulance badge, and an old newspaper clipping about the remand of Timothy Evans.

Christie had explanations for all of the murders. His wife was a mercy killing – she was choking to death anyway when he strangled her. The three prostitutes were acts of self-defense – they had been aggressive and tried to take advantage of him. He also admitted to killing the bodies found in the garden and Beryl Evans, which was a mercy killing as well.

At his trial on June 22, 1953 for the charge of murdering his wife, Christie’s defense counsel decided to plead not guilty due to insanity. All the murders were brought in to support the insanity plea. The prosecution argued that his act of concealing the crimes after the fact showed that he understood how wrong his acts were. The trial lasted 4 days. After deliberating for only 82 minutes, the jury returned with a guilty verdict. Christie was sentenced to death and hanged on July 15, 1953 at the Pentonville Prison in London.

The judge of the case was astonished by the statements of John Christie on his case. The defence’s claim of Christie being insane required lots of consideration but the judge cautioned against declaring him insane on the evidence of his sexual perversion. The judge stated, “that by itself was not necessarily insanity.”

During John Christie’s trial he confessed to the murder of Beryl Evans, but an inquiry into Timothy’s conviction – commissioned by the serving Home Secretary, David Maxwell-Fyfe – still upheld his guilt in the case of both murders. The inquiry argued that Christie had only confessed to Beryl’s murder to strengthen his plea of insanity. The people and the press were not convinced. Throughout the course of the next decade numerous prominent figures in the media industry pushed for new inquiries.

Attorney Michael Eddowes wrote a book entitled The Man on Your Conscience, which protested Evans’ innocence based on an examination of the case, while Lydovic Kennedy’s Ten Rillington Place strongly criticised the police investigation and argued that Evans had been coerced into a false confession.

In 1965 the Liberal Party’s Herbert Wolfe and the editor of The Northern Echo, Harold Evans, formed the Timothy Evans Committee. After a lengthy campaign a second inquiry was commissioned by Home Secretary Sir Frank Soskice.

However the Brabin Enquiry – named for the High Court judge who chaired it – still found that it was “more probable than not” that Evans had indeed killed his wife. However, it did clear him of the murder of his daughter and, as that had been the charge he was convicted of and hanged for, he was finally granted a royal pardon in October 1966.

It took a further 37 years for the Evans family to clear Timothy’s name. In 2003 the Home Office’s independent assessor, Lord Brennan QC declared that “the conviction of Timothy Evans is now recognised to have been one of the most notorious, if not the most notorious, miscarriages of justice.”

“There is no evidence to implicate Timothy Evans in the murder of his wife”, he continued. “She was most probably murdered by Christie.”

Timothy Evans’ wrongful killing did have an impact on public opinion around the time that abolishment was up for debate. His was one of three cases that caused public outcry during a similar period – the others being 19-year-old Derek Bentley who was hung in 1953 and Ruth Ellis who went to the noose for shooting her abusive on-off boyfriend in 1953.

All three executions came after the Second World War when efforts were being made, chiefly by Labour MP Sydney Silverman, to end the death penalty, with the 1957 Homicide Act dramatically reducing its use. With the tide of public opinion turning, the last two prisoners were hanged in August 1964 before capital punishment was suspended for a trial period in 1965. It was abolished for murder altogether in 1969.

John Christie – Murderer – Biography.com

Rillington Place: What John Christie’s residential burial ground looks …

Rillington Place: Horrific truth about killer John Christie who stashed …

John Christie (murderer) – Wikipedia

John Christie – The Murders at 10 Rillington Place

Timothy Evans and John Christie

Infamous residents – John Reginald Halliday Christie

BBC Blogs – Wales – The execution of Timothy Evans

BBC News – Timothy Evans family’s 60-year conviction wait

My neighbour in Rillington Place: ‘John Christie, as I knew him, didn’t …

ExecutedToday.com » timothy evans

Donald Hume and Timothy Evans » 14 Feb 1958 » The Spectator …