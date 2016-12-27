Photo of the Day

Jackie Kennedy: The Pink Suit

Even those who were not born when Kennedy was President are not immune to the horrific image of that perfect woman in that perfectly beautiful suit covered in blood

Jackie Kennedy’s pink suit is an iconic symbol of the horrible tragedy that occurred Nov. 22, 1963. The bloodstained boucle suit is still hidden away, more than 50 years after JFK’s assassination.

While some historic artifacts from the event have been displayed in the years following President Kennedy’s death, Jackie’s iconic boucle ensemble with navy blue lapels still remains hidden from public eye, stored in a “custom made acid-free box” in the climate-controlled National Archives building in College Park, Maryland along with Oswald’s rifle, bullets and bullet fragments from the shooting, the original windshield of the limousine, and more than five million pages of assassination-related records.

A “line for line” replica of Chanel (as first lady, she needed to be seen in American-made clothing), the vibrant outfit was one of President Kennedy’s favourites. Jackie wore it several times before that tragic day in November, and President Kennedy thought she looked “smashing” in it.

He asked her to wear the suit in Dallas.

And after he was shot, she refused to take it off, not at the hospital and not on the flight back to Washington, even though it was caked with his blood.

“Let them see what they’ve done,” she said, refusing any suggestion that she clean herself up.

It has since become a symbol of the tragic day. If there is a single item that captures both the shame and the violence that erupted that day, and the glamour and artifice that preceded it, it is Jackie Kennedy’s bloodstained pink suit, a tantalizing window on fame and fashion, her allure and her steely resolve, the things we know about her and the things we never quite will.”

In early November, 1963, John and Jackie Kennedy were at the White House enjoying a private dinner with newspaper columnist Joe Alsop and his wife, Susan.

After dinner, John Kennedy asked his wife to show their guests the pink suit that she intended to wear during their forthcoming trip to Texas. Jackie was reluctant at first but went to her room and fetched the plain, pink suit.

Yes, that one.

Usually described as by Chanel, the suit, was an American-made copy. It had a dark blue lining which was revealed at the lapels and curiously-placed pockets of the boxy, double breasted jacket. The skirt was straight and didn’t show the knees.

The trip was an important one for the President. He personally chose his wife’s wardrobe of two days dresses, three suits and an evening dress. On November 20th, Jackie’s maid, Providencia, carefully folded them in tissue paper. The next morning, the couple were due to leave for Texas.

The presidential helicopter waited on the White House lawn as Jackie fussed with her hair. The President asked an aide about the Texan weather. When he heard, he dashed inside and called Providencia on the house phone. ‘Pack lightweight clothes’ he said. But it was too late, the luggage was already aboard the helicopter and because the weather was warmer than expected, her clothes were out of sync.

The helicopter took the pair to the airport when they took Air Force One to Texas. Jackie smoked a full pack of cigarettes during the flight. The following day was taken up by public appearances then an evening dinner. She returned exhausted to her hotel room. (She and the President had separate rooms.) Tired though she was she laid out her clothes for the following day – a blue blouse, navy low-heeled shoes, a Chanel bag, a pink pillbox hat and the pink suit.

The following morning, the president waited for twenty minutes whilst she finalised her outfit – the delay evidently being the selection of the exactly correct length of white gloves.

At 12.55 p.m. she was in the limousine in the presidential motorcade. She was hot in the suit thanks to the unusually warm weather.

If it had rained that morning; if Jacqueline Kennedy had not been with him; if the crowds to greet them hadn’t been so deep, slowing down the limo; or if the driver, hearing shots, had sped up and not down – those were the variables. Had any one of them been different then, perhaps, the 35thPresident of the United States would not have been shot and killed, riding with his wife in an open limousine in Dallas, Texas, at 12:30 p.m., that Friday noon.

Here is what happened, and how:

7:10 a.m.: As JFK dresses, in his suite at Hotel Texas in Fort Worth, he dons a surgical corset to ease his chronic disc disease. He laces it tightly, then pulls a long elastic bandage over his feet and twists it so that it forms a figure eight. He then slips it up over both legs. Finally, it is adjusted over his hips where it supports the bottom of his torso, while the back brace holds the lower spine rigid.

8:30 a.m.: JFK stands at a window, overlooking a platform where, in a few minutes he will address a large crowd. He remarks that “if someone wanted to get you, it wouldn’t be very difficult.”

As he scans the leading metropolitan dailies, his instinct that Jacqueline, his glamorous wife, is key to carrying Texas, is confirmed by an editorial in the Chicago Sun-Times: “Some Texans, in taking account of the tangled Texas political situation,” he reads, “have begun to think that Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy may turn the balance and win her husband this state’s electoral vote.”

8: 45 a.m.: As JFK ascends the platform to speak, a light rain ceases; the sun comes out. It will stay out all day.

The crowd chants “Where’s Jackie? Where’s Jackie?” The president points toward the hotel suite.

9:00 a.m.: On his way back into the hotel from the speech, JFK stops to chat outside with various well-wishers. He re-enters the hotel, intent on addressing a Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce breakfast in the Grand Ballroom; along the way, however, he detours to speak to Governor Connelly and Senator Yarborough.

It is at this point – within approximately a 10 minute window – that a chambermaid, Jan White, encounters the President and his Secret Service detail in a hallway. She asks him to sign a newspaper she has with her. Kennedy reads her name on her name tag, and inscribes the photograph of himself and Mrs. Kennedy, on the front page of the November 22, 1963, Dallas Morning News, “To Jan White – John Kennedy.”

9:10 a.m.: JFK enters the hotel Grand Ballroom for the Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

9:20 a.m.: The anticipation that Mrs. Kennedy may appear is tremendous. When she does, a few minutes later, 2,000 businessmen and their wives leap to their feet, cheering. The President then addresses the crowd. “Two years ago I introduced myself in Paris as the man who had accompanied Mrs. Kennedy to Paris,” he quips. “I’m getting somewhat the same sensation as I travel around Texas.” Pandemonium. “Nobody wonders what Lyndon and I wear –” he says, grinning.

9:55 a.m.: JFK asks his wife if she is enjoying the trip. “Oh, Jack,” she replies “campaigning is so easy when you’re President.”

10:30 a.m.: Back in the hotel suite, JFK is shown a Dallas newspaper carrying a political advertisement accusing him of treason. “We’re going into nut country today,” he tells an aide. Prowling the room, he remarks to no one in particular, for the second time that morning, that “It would not be a very difficult job to shoot the president of the United States. All you’d have to do is get up in a high building with a high-powered rifle with a telescopic sight, and there’s nothing anybody can do.”

10:40 a.m. JFK’s motorcade leaves the Texas Hotel for Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth in order to make the short flight to Dallas. There will be 36 people aboard Air Force One – not including the crew.

11:17 a.m.: Having been delayed by a spontaneous show of support from Air Force personnel, Air Force One now takes off for Dallas. During the flight JFK reviews the morning’s Intelligence Checklist. A CIA analyst has included in this report a copy of the bullfight poem that JFK recited on October 16, 1962, just after he was told about the missiles in Cuba:

Bullfight critics ranked in rows

Crowd the enormous Plaza full;

But only one is there who knows,

And he’s the man who fights the bull.

11:40 a.m.: Air Force One lands at Love Field in Dallas. A large crowd waits to greet the President; he is pleased to see so large a turnout. He deplanes a few minutes later

11:47 a.m.: The President and Mrs. Kennedy meet the official welcome party, and then work the fence line, shaking hands.

Minutes later they settle into the 1961 armored Lincoln convertible which will take them the nine-and-a-half miles through Dallas to the Trade Mart, where JFK is scheduled to deliver a luncheon address. Because the sun is shining; because the crowds want to see Jacqueline Kennedy, and the President wishes her seen; they will not use one of the limousine’s three tops. The canvas top would have obscured the party from public view; another, of plastic, would have deflected a bullet; the third, made of metal, could have protected the President from gunfire.

Driving the presidential limousine is Secret Service Agent Bill Greer. At fifty-four, he is the oldest man on the White House detail.

12:06 p.m.: En route, the President spies a group of children holding a welcoming placard. He orders the car stopped and the car is immediately mobbed by squealing children. This scene is repeated a few blocks further, when JFK again orders the car stopped to greet children.

12:22 p.m.: The crowds are eight to ten deep going through downtown, with people hanging out of the high windows above and pressing, below, toward the motorcade. The President’s limousine slows from 20 miles an hour, to 15, to 10.

12:23 p.m.: Screaming, whistling, cheering crowds throng both sides of the twelve blocks, threatening to choke off the street.

12:29 p.m.: Crossing Dealy Plaza and heading for an overpass, the crowds are so enthusiastic that Governor Connelly’s wife, in one of the jump seats, says to JFK that “they can’t make you believe now that there are not some in Dallas who love and appreciate you, can they?” Waving to the crowd, he replies, smiling, “No, they sure can’t.”

12:30 p.m.: The first shot – and then the second, which hits the President. A bullet enters the back of his neck, bruises a lung, rips his windpipe, and exits at his throat. His back brace holds him erect, unable to fall forward.

The driver, hearing shots, slows down to glance behind him to see what is happening.

The third shot hits the President in the head, exploding his brain. The Lincoln flew down the boulevard’s central lane; her pillbox hat, caught in an eddy of whipping wind, slid down over her forehead, and with a violent movement she yanked it off and flung it down. The hatpin tore out a hank of her own hair. She didn’t even feel the pain.

Upon arriving at Parkland Hospital Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson’s wife Lady Bird saw the car:

“I cast one last look over my shoulder and saw in the President’s car a bundle of pink, just like a drift of blossoms, lying in the back seat. It was Mrs. Kennedy lying over the President’s body.”

There was more to come that day – a hospital, a plane ride back to Washington…

One thousand days in office, and Kennedy was worried that the backlash from the Civil Rights issue would cost him the South. He would need Texas again, absolutely, and by more than the 46,000 vote margin he’d squeaked by with in ’60. A trip was called for, to meet with rich Texas donors, and straighten out, if he could, the conservative-liberal split in the state’s Democratic Party. The plan was to fly to Texas, make a half dozen appearances, and end the visit, on the night of November 22nd, in Austin, at a $100 a plate dinner for the State Democratic Executive Committee.

On the afternoon of the 22nd, at approximately half past noon, as President Kennedy rode in an open limousine in Dallas, three shots rang out from a nearby building. One struck the president in the upper back and exited from his neck; another entered the rear of his head, exiting and shattering the right side of his skull. He was, effectively, dead at that moment, although death was not pronounced until an hour later – by which time 68% of all Americans had heard the news: the President had been assassinated.

The ticket to the “Texas Welcome Dinner in Honour of President John F. Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson,” to be held at 7:30 PM at the Municipal Auditorium in Dallas would, of course, never be used. That night, at 7:30 in fact, just as the gala should have been starting, Bethesda Naval Hospital pathologists in Maryland were probing President Kennedy’s brain for bullet fragments, and in Dallas, a young man, suspected of murder, was paraded past a crowd of newsmen in City Hall. “Did you shoot the President?” a reporter asked Lee Harvey Oswald. “I didn’t shoot anybody,” he said. “No, sir.”

We also know that Jackie famously refused to change her clothes saying ‘I want them to see what they’ve done’. She was still wearing the pink suit when someone photographed her aboard Air Force One on the return journey to Washington – when Lyndon Johnson was sworn in as president.

Despite the advice of John F. Kennedy’s physician, Admiral George Burkley, who “gently tried to persuade her to change out of her gore-soaked pink Chanel suit,” she wore the suit alongside Vice President Johnson as he was sworn in on Air Force One as the 36th President of the United States. In the photograph of the ceremony the blood stains cannot be seen as they were on the right-hand side of the suit. Lady Bird recalls that during the swearing-in:

“Her hair [was] falling in her face but [she was] very composed … I looked at her. Mrs. Kennedy’s dress was stained with blood. One leg was almost entirely covered with it and her right glove was caked, it was caked with blood – her husband’s blood. Somehow that was one of the most poignant sights – that immaculate woman, exquisitely dressed, and caked in blood.”

Kennedy had no regrets about refusing to take the blood-stained suit off; her only regret was that she had washed the blood off her face before Johnson was sworn in

It wasn’t until the early hours back in Washington that Jackie removed the outfit. Her maid, Providencia, immediately scooped it into a bag where it would be out of sight.

Jackie’s mother, who had a keen eye for posterity, had a cardboard box in her attic containing Jackie’s wedding dress. The box was marked ‘September 12th, 1953’. Soon, another box was stored alongside it bearing the legend ‘November 22nd, 1963’.

The only thing missing is Kennedy’s pink pillbox hat, which was never found.

The hat is a mystery. The hat apparently went to the Secret Service initially and the Secret Service turned it over to Mrs. Kennedy’s private secretary, and then it disappeared. It has not been seen since.”

In 1964, the suit, along with her navy blouse, shoes, stained stockings and bag were sent to the National Archives with an unsigned note on Jackie’s mother’s stationery. The note read: “Jackie’s suit and bag — worn November 22, 1963.” The pink pillbox hat and white kid gloves were lost during the chaos of the day, and were not in the box.

After her mother’s passing, the pink suit was technically Caroline Kennedy’s possession. It was in 2003 that she sent a deed of gift “to the people,” giving the suit to the National Archives for good, on condition that it not be seen for at least a century, until 2103. It is kept in a climate-controlled vault in Maryland.

It is believed that if the public were able to see the garments stained with JFK’s blood, it would create hysteria. The First Lady had worn the suit at least 6 times before that day in November, and it was one of her husband’s favourites. It was a Chanel look-a-like, made in America. In an effort to be Patriotic and wear American garments, Jackie had the Chanel fabrics sent to the U.S. and the suit was created line-by-line as it would have been in France.

With the world’s fixation on President Kennedy’s assassination, experts agree that displaying what is arguably the most legendary garment in American history, would indeed be problematic.

If there is a single item that captures both the shame and the violence that erupted that day, and the glamour and artifice that preceded it, it is Jackie Kennedy’s bloodstained pink suit, a tantalizing window on fame and fashion, her allure and her steely resolve, the things we know about her and the things we never quite will.

That Jackie is so closely linked to an item of clothing is fitting. In nearly three years as first lady, she had gained universal celebrity for her youthful style. Politically, it meant huge crowds whenever she accompanied the president. But for Mrs. Kennedy, who felt vulnerable, fashion gave her a sense of separation from the public’s gaze. It was armour.

So even on that day, before the horror of what ensued, to look at Jackie Kennedy was to be drawn inevitably to the pink suit, a line-for-line copy of a classic cardigan-style Chanel with navy lapels. The suit came from Chez Ninon, a Park Avenue salon that created many of her clothes, following her taste for simple lines. She wore it at least six other times, including on a 1962 visit to London and that same year to greet the prime minister of Algeria.

Over the years, the Kennedy family has sought to avoid the sensational treatment of assassination artifacts, and that is the explicit intent of the 100-year restriction. Nonetheless, Martha Murphy, chief of special access at the archives, said Mrs. Kennedy’s clothes are the only items in the assassination collection with this specific restriction.

By comparison, scholars and researchers who meet special criteria of the archives may view President Kennedy’s clothing and the rifle used by Lee Harvey Oswald. To the best of anyone’s knowledge, access to Mrs. Kennedy’s suit for research purposes has never been granted.

The Kennedy family never advised the archives about cleaning the suit, Ms. Murphy said, although leaving blood and other residue on garments is a standard conservation practice. “It’s part of the history of the object,” said Phyllis Magidson, curator of costume and textiles at the Museum of the City of New York. Ms. Murphy, who has seen the suit, said it essentially looks brand-new. And noting that Mrs. Kennedy’s interest in historic preservation adds another facet to the suit’s status, Ms. Magidson said, “It has everything encapsulated within it.”

Curators cannot think of another historical garment imbued with more meaning, and also deemed too sensitive to be shown. Among items of apparel with similar resonance are garments worn in concentration camps and the tatters that remained after the atomic blasts in Japan. But these objects, while deeply affecting, are displayed in museums. Other examples mentioned by curators include Napoleon’s death coat, a shoe dropped by Marie Antoinette on the way to the guillotine and the suit and cloak Abraham Lincoln was wearing when he was assassinated. Mrs. Lincoln gave these items to a family friend. That man’s family kept them until the 1950s, when the American Trucking Association raised money to buy and donate them to the government. Since the ‘60s, they have been on display at Ford’s Theater, though the cloak was put away because of wear.

President Kennedy took an unusual interest in what his wife planned to wear on the Texas trip, something he had never done in their marriage. He said to her, “Be simple — show these Texans what good taste really is.”

Although much has changed since the grim end of Camelot, the Kennedys will always intrigue the public – as will places and objects associated with the assassination. Some pieces from that day in Dallas are in museums. Some are locked in vaults. Some occasionally show up in auction houses. The fedora worn by Jack Ruby when he shot Oswald was sold in November 2009 at auction to an anonymous buyer for $45,000.

Jackie Kennedy continued to buy Chanel clothes for a time after the assassination. In her remaining years Coco Chanel was never heard to pass comment on the blood-stained suit, although she did remark upon Jackie Kennedy’s fondness for wearing miniskirts that “she wears her daughter’s clothes.”

