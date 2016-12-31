Photo of the Day

Trouble in Paradise

Sir Harry Oakes was the infamous businessman and socialite mysteriously murdered in the Bahamas

Nothing but white sands, turquoise seas and sparkling sunshine have made the Bahamas a paradise for millionaire tourists for many years. But on the night of 7th July 1943, whilst World War II was raging, the thunder of a tropical storm rocked the capital Nassau, lashing the city with high winds and pelting rain. The next morning the dawn light played upon the burnt and battered corpse of Sir Harry Oakes-one of the island’s most prominent citizens.

The richest man in the Bahamas, no, the richest man in the British Empire, is murdered in his bed. He has suffered a fatal head wound caused by a boat’s winch lever. Or by bullets from a small calibre gun. No, by a conch shell. Or by some blunt object close at hand, still unidentified. The rich man’s body is set afire in order to burn down his house and conceal the details of the crime. Or as a diversionary tactic, to confuse the authorities. No, in a voodoo ritual.

The killer is his son-in-law. Or his houseguest. Or a Mafia hit man. The reason for the murder: to eliminate a powerful opponent of casino gambling. Or to prevent this rich man from leaving the Bahamas with his businesses and wealth. Or to avenge the rich man’s resentment of his daughter’s choice of husband. Or to steal the enormous horde of gold reported to be hidden in his house.

The richest man in the Bahamas (if not in the whole Empire) was Sir Harry Oakes, who earned his fortune from gold prospecting and spent the rest of his life avoiding the tax man. He was found murdered, having been killed sometime after midnight during a summer thunderstorm.

His body, bearing four lethal head wounds and burns from the fire, was discovered the next morning by his close friend and houseguest, Harold Christie, an influential Bahamian estate agent.

Add to this cast of characters a smooth-operating Mauritian (Alfred de Marigny) married to Oakes’ young daughter; a former King of England (the Duke of Windsor), now forced to serve this tiny colonial outpost; and the Duke’s scandalous wife (the Duchess of Windsor), for whom he renounced his crown.

Also, factor in the war raging around the globe. France had recently fallen to the Nazis; German U-boats patrolled the Atlantic; and the shortages and other exigencies of wartime were the rule.

The trial of Alfred de Marigny, Oakes’ son-in-law, made international news and his eventual acquittal left the case unsolved—it remains unsolved today.

In 1934, Harry Oakes and his wife Eunice, with their five children moved to Nassau in the Bahamas in an attempt to escape the massive Canadian taxes that the ruling Conservative Government had levied against him. According to Harry, it was costing him $17,500 in taxes per day to live in Canada. The government wanted 85% of Oakes’ immense wealth in taxes and was taxing his mine so extensively that it amounted to as much as 25% of the gold mined at Lake Shore Mines.

Harry Oakes had become the richest man in Canada and one of the richest in the world. He was paying over $3 million dollars in taxes per year.

On June 8th 1939, Harry Oakes was granted the title of a baronet of the United Kingdom by King George VI in his list of birthday honours. Harry Oakes became known as Sir Harry Oakes.

The colourful life story of multi-millionaire Harry Oakes is ultimately a tragic one. It is a tale of determination, perseverance and final triumph in the face of adversity. Yet despite Oakes’ endeavours to realise his dreams, his eventful life was brought to an abrupt and violent end. His grisly murder has to this date remained unsolved.

The young Harry Oakes was brought up in Sangerville, Maine, USA where he dreamed of becoming a rich man. During his early twenties he attended Syracuse Medical School, but despite his studies he became enthralled with stories about a gold strike in the Klondike. He finally decided to abandon a medical career and fulfil his obsession with gold.

Oakes was twenty three when he departed on an eventful journey that would see him first venture to the Klondike, be shipwrecked off the Alaskan coast, find himself taken prisoner by the Russians, sail to Australia, New Zealand and California and also face death twice from nearly freezing to death in Alaska. Finally, after he made his way to Kirkland Lake, Ontario, he managed to realise his elusive dream of finding gold.

In 1918, Oakes took the daring decision to mine beneath Kirkland Lake, which was scoffed at by others. However, with the financial support of his mother, the risk paid off handsomely when he discovered more gold than he could have dreamed of.

Oakes’ Lake Shore Mines at Kirkland Lake soon became one of the largest producers of gold in the Western Hemisphere, earning the determined prospector around $60,000 a day.

Soon Oakes was the richest man in Canada, but was also a man who was generous with his newfound wealth. Having neither forgotten his humble beginnings or the help he had received, he gave shares of his mining to friends and family members making them very rich in the process.

He lived a life of luxury, building a golf course and his own chateau with magnificent views of Lake Shore. But forever restless, Oakes set sail on a world cruise where he met Eunice MacIntyre, an Australian who was twenty years his junior. On 30th June 1923 the couple were married in Sydney, Australia. The union was to bring about five children.

Eventually the couple settled on the island of Nassau in the Bahamas for tax purposes. Oakes’ arrival was to precipitate an economic boom for the small island as the millionaire set about building mansions, a gold course, hotel and country club. Despite having a reputation for being a tough negotiator and having a brusque tongue, Oakes was also known for his generosity and philanthropic ways. He not only initiated schemes to tackle poverty on the island, but employed many people as part of his building empire. He even provided a hospital wing and transport for the locals, many of whom worked for him. For these reasons Oakes shocking and brutal death was to be a major blow to many islanders and people who benefited from him.

Harry and Eunice had five children:

Nancy born in May 1924

Sydney born June 1927

Shirley Lewis born April 1929

William Pitt born September 1930

Harry Phillip born August 1932

Shortly before midnight Wednesday July 7th 1943, Sir Harry Oakes was murdered at his Nassau estate in the Bahamas where he was living. He was 69 years old.

At the time of Sir Harry Oakes murder, his wife Eunice and their three sons were at the family residence in Bar Harbour, Maine. His eighteen year old newly married daughter: Nancy was spending the summer in Vermont while her husband Alfred Fouquereaux de Marigny remained in Nassau. Shirley was away as well. Marigny was thought by the family to be a gold-digger and was disliked by many family members.

But he had an overnight guest, Harold Christie. They were old friends and it was because of Christie that Oakes had moved to the Bahamas and become a British citizen. (Oakes had been born in Canada). Bear in mind that at this time the Bahamas were British.

A few friends had been at the Oakes’ home that evening. It was just a casual gathering. When the other guests had left, Christie bade Oakes goodnight and retired to his room. He later testified that he had heard nothing during the night, apart from being woken for a few moments by the tropical storm.

When he woke in the morning, he ventured into his host’s bedroom. He said that this was at about seven in the morning and that he wanted to find out about when breakfast would be served. But he found a grizzly scene. His friend Harry Oakes had been brutally attacked. Not only that, the perpetrators had tried to burn the body, in a manner that suggested either sadistic ritualism or efforts to conceal any evidence of the murderer or murderers’ activity.

The corpse had been saturated with gasoline, along with areas of Oakes’ home and set alight. A partially-burned lacquered Chinese screen near the bed was covered in blood and smudged handprints, while feathers from Oakes’ pillow partially concealed his blackened, heat-blistered body. However, hidden within the congealed blood covering Oakes’ face and head, were four small indentations on the left side of his skull.

His skull had been fractured by four blows from a heavy object with one or more sharp points. The body had also been partially burnt, so that charred remnants of his flimsy pyjamas clung to the flesh.

He was still alive-just-when he was set on fire, or the flesh would not have blistered as it did, a fact that was obviously not taken into consideration by the murderer. Unaccountably, feathers from a pillow had been scattered over the corpse.

He had been regarded by many as the uncrowned King of the Bahamas, and when in August 1940, the Duke of Windsor was appointed Governor-General of the islands, Sir Harry Oakes was among the first to welcome him and of course Mrs Windsor nee Wallis Simpson the woman whom the Duke had renounced the throne.

The fascination by Sir Harry Oakes with the Duchess of Windsor started in late 1940 when the Windsor’s were the guests of Sir Harry whilst Government House was being rebuilt in the autumn. Both Sir Harry and the Duchess were self-made people and had much in common. In the Island where the original settlers had been pirates it would be this svengali type fascination that the Duchess was able to sway over men that would ultimately be the death knolls for Sir Harry. The Duke was the former King Edward VIII of England, had provoked a constitutional crisis within the British Empire when he abdicated his throne to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson whom Sir Harry Oakes found more than interesting and the said interest from the outset seemed reciprocated.

The Duke of Windsor had been appointed Governor General of the Bahamas to isolate him from the intrigues and perils of wartime Europe. Sir Harry Oakes, the self-made millionaire, became good friends with the outcast Duke and the Duchess, and with the Duke regularly played golf. During the Duke’s regular ‘nap’ he would talk and entertain Wallis.

On the morning of the tycoons battered and burnt corpse was discovered, the Duke of Windsor, was roused immediately from his sleep by an equerry. The Duke’s actions on that fateful day were decidedly odd and indicative of grave suspicions regarding his involvement in the death of Oakes. The Duke immediately invoked his authority under the Emergency War Powers Act to impose press censorship and try to hush the case up.

In this though he was frustrated, for the news had already been cabled out of the Bahamas and was making headlines around the world. Some hours afterwards, notably late in the day, the Duke opened enquires. Again the Duke acted in an odd manner creating even greater suspicion by not handing the case over to the Bahamas Police or Scotland Yard as would have been normal but to a personal contact named Captain Edward Melchen from the Miami police department.

The Duke’s instructions were indeed puzzling. He instructed Captain Melchen using an even odder phrase:-“I think one of our leading citizens has committed suicide. Can you come and confirm this?”

No way could Sir Harry Oakes have committed suicide. When Captain Melchen arrived with a colleague named Barker to investigate the case he came quickly to the point. “Face up to it,”Melchen told the Duke. “This is no suicide.” Harry Oakes had made many enemies on his road to riches, but the two American investigators settled very quickly on one man as a prime suspect: Sir Harry Oakes son-in-law, Alfred (Freddie) de Marigny. This tall and dashing native of Mauritius had a reputation as a shiftless womaniser, and was widely believed to have married Sir Harry Oakes eldest daughter only for her money. The murdered tycoon had quarrelled vigorously with the playboy Freddie on many occasions.

Key Figures

Harold Christie – He was a respected businessman on the Bahamas. He was largely known for being a property developer. He was a close friend and also a business associate of Sir Harry’s. Because he was such a well-known figure, he was not considered a suspect in the case.

Freddie de Marigny – son-in-law of the victim who became the prime suspect

Nancy de Marigny – Harry Oakes daughter, and Freddie’s wife who hired private detectives

Miami detectives – Captain James Barker and Captain Edward Melchen – responsible for serious flaws during investigation

The Duke of Windsor – formerly King Edward VIII and resident on Nassau Island. During the Second World War, the abdicated king of England, now known as the Duke of Windsor, was the governor of the islands. He was sure that the local police couldn’t investigate the murder properly. He wanted to call in Scotland Yard but with the wartime situation, this was impossible. Therefore, he recruited detectives from nearby South Florida. They were not a success. Their immediate suspect was a man called Freddie de Marigny. He was the son-in-law of Oakes and had married Oakes’ daughter Nancy when the couple had eloped when she was only eighteen years old. Although Freddie called himself Count Marigny, the police were suspicious because he had no real claim to that title. the Marigny name came from his maternal line.

Axel Wenner-Gren – rich businessman associated with the Nazi party

Frank Marshall – mobster and criminal linked to the Mafia

In addition to Sir Harry Oakes, who was knighted by King George in 1939 in recognition of his achievements, there were also other notable characters living on the island. The most famous being the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. The couple had been exiled to the island by the British government after the Duke’s abdication. They lived a privileged and indulgent life on the island while Europe was in the throes of war.

It was the Duke who made sure that any news of Oakes’ death was held back for several days while investigations proceeded. The Duke also enlisted the services of the Miami police rather than the local Nassau police force. It was to prove to be one of the most botched crime investigations of all time.

Miami detectives Captain James Barker and Captain Edward Melchen were assigned the task of leading the investigation into the murder. Despite the fact that the two detectives were supposed to be fingerprint experts they were responsible for incredibly inept actions that ruined potential vital evidence. The most glaring oversight was when they forgot to pack an important piece of equipment, a latent-fingerprint camera, en route to Nassau.

They also allowed prominent local residents into the Oakes’ house to see where the body had been found. No attempts were made to stop the visitors from handling objects and artefacts at the scene of the crime.

What was found at the scene of the crime that revealed that this was a murder case and not a suicide. Investigators found a single bloody handprint on the wall next to Oakes’ bed and there were also several muddy footprints leading up the stairs from the main floor and to the bedroom.

Thirty-six hours after the discovery of the body a suspect was found in the form of one Freddie de Marigny, an enigmatic and rich, middle-aged Count, who was also Oakes’ son-in-law.

A fingerprint found on the Chinese screen was believed to be his and Marigny was arrested and imprisoned in the local jailhouse. His wife, Nancy, the eldest daughter of the Oakes, refused to believe her husband had anything to do with her father’s murder and enlisted the help of private detectives.

They requested that Freddie be subject to a lie detector test. When the fingerprint and lie detector experts arrived at Nassau they were shocked to find police officers scrubbing away the handprint and other miscellaneous forensic evidence. Also photographic plates taken of the bloody handprint were ruined by daylight contamination so that the identity of the print would never be known.

On 18th October 1943, the trial of Freddie de Marigny began at the Bahamas Supreme Court. It was a major newsworthy story that received more column inches than the war itself. Freddie had wanted revered barrister Sir Alfred Adderley to represent him in court, but he was quickly snatched by the prosecution side instead. Freddie finally chose Godfrey Higgs to lead the defence team.

Chief witness was Harold Christie, good friend of the victim who had slept in the guestroom on the night of the murder. Christie revealed how a group of people, including his own niece and Oakes’ neighbours had visited the house for a soiree, but had all left by 11 pm. Apart from waking up due to the raging storm, Christie had heard nothing else during the night to arouse suspicion.

Christie told the court that in the morning he had discovered the grisly scene of Oakes’ charred body when he knocked on the door enquiring about breakfast. Not realising that Oakes was dead he tried to give him some water and also wiped his bloody head with a towel.

The court proceedings threw up a great deal of conflicting hearsay and speculation. The defence believed that Christie was holding back information and questioned why he parked his car some distance from Oakes’ house. It was also noted that Christie had been seen by a Bahamas police officer, riding in a station truck around midnight. Another witness, a night watchman who had mysteriously drowned before the trial, alleged that he had seen Christie and another man hanging around an unfamiliar boat docked in Nassau’s harbour the night before the murder.

If this wasn’t intriguing enough, a member of the police force testified that prime suspect Freddie de Marigny walked into the police station on the morning of the murder at 7.30 am, looking distressed and asking if his vehicle could be inspected. Another witness claimed that they had overheard Freddie and victim Oakes having a conversation where Oakes had asked the suspect not to send letters to his wife and accusing Freddie of being a ‘sex maniac’.

What did become clear during proceedings was how poorly the investigation had been carried out with vital evidence lost due to inexplicable actions committed soon after the murder was discovered.

More contradictions surfaced when detective James Barker claimed that he had identified the fingerprint on the Chinese screen, as belonging to Freddie, on 9th July while his colleague, Edward Melchen, disclosed that he was unaware of this finding until around the 19th or 20th July.

Coronary details revealed that Oakes had sustained blows to the head resulting in his skull having been cracked like a walnut. Blisters, unconnected with the fire were also discovered on his body and their cause unaccounted for. It was believed the murder took place between 2 am and 5 am.

The fingerprint from the Chinese screen became a major piece of contention for it was discovered that Barker had used an inappropriate technique and as a consequence destroyed the print entirely. Higgs, for the defence, accused Barker of lifting the print from a glass that the suspect had been drinking from during interrogation. Barker vehemently denied this, but could not pinpoint where the print had been on the screen.

Barker was found on the stand not only to be inept at his job but also a liar as he had originally claimed to have taken the fingerprints of all the people allowed into the room only later to admit to the court that this was a lie.

Freddie himself took the witness stand and gave a personal account of how he had never truly been accepted by the Oakes since marrying their daughter. By his own admission he had a difficult relationship with his in-laws. He also revealed how he had been questioned by Barker and Melchen and found to have singed hairs on his hands, which he claimed he received from lighting cigars and cooking.

What the jury didn’t know was on the evening prior to Oakes’ body being found, there was rumour of a strange boat having been seen tied up in Nassau’s harbour. A night watchman working at the harbour saw the powerboat with two strange men in it leaving the boat and getting into an unknown car. It was suggested that Higgs was one of those men. However, Christie denied that he left the house on the night of the murder. Strangely, the night watchman was unable to give his testimony at the trial because he had mysteriously drowned soon after Freddie was incarcerated.

Dr. Hugh Quackenbush took the stand and gave testimony for the defence. He stated that when he went to examine Oakes’ body shortly after being discovered, he noticed that a portion of the mattress was still smouldering from the fire. During his inspection, he also noticed blisters located at various points on Oakes’ body: on the neck, on one foot, on one leg and the chest area. He stated that the blisters most likely formed before death, suggesting that some other trauma other than the fire produced them. Dr. Quackenbush further stated that he believed the time of death to have occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the morning of 8 July , 1943. There was no clear indication as to what could have produced the blisters on Sir Harry Oakes’ body.

Dr. Laurence Fitzmaurice, who performed the post mortem on Oakes, was called to testify. His findings were similar to Dr. Quackenbush’s. However, he described in greater detail the wounds on Oakes’ head.

Dr. Fitzmaurice told the court that he saw that Oakes’ skull had been cracked, most probably by a heavy blunt object. He found triangular-like wounds a few inches in diameter, which were concentrated on and behind the left earlobe. The wounds indicated that the blunt instrument had a “well defined edge.”

On 12th November 1943, the jury went away to consider its verdict. It probably was not all that surprising that due to the incompetent procedures of the investigators, the admission of lies made by Barker himself and the lack of any sound forensic evidence, that a ‘not guilty’ outcome was delivered.

Freddie and Nancy fled the island when he was acquitted. Was this a sign of guilt? They fled to Cuba and to the home of close friend, Ernest Hemingway

Axel Wenner-Gren was a friend of the Duke of Windsor. A Swedish industrialist, he was thought to be a Nazi spy during WW2. Oakes was British. Was he about to expose Wenner-Gren as a spy and murdered for that reason?

Meyer Lansky was a known mobster. He wanted to open casinos in the Bahamas. Did Oakes object to this? Lansky was enormously rich and had the wherewithal to employ skilled assassins

Others, notably Stafford Sand, were in favour of the gambling operation as it would bring more tourists to the area. This implied more hotels,more restaurants, more revenue. Could he have been involved in the murder for the sake of the local economy?

The Duke of Windsor, the governor, also had his own interests in bringing gambling to the Bahamas. He ensured that the murder was hushed up and employed incompetent detectives from Miami. Was he involved in the murder conspiracy? Was his wife, Wallis Simpson?

It was suggested that Harry Oakes was planning to leave the Bahamas. This would have been a financial disaster had his riches gone elsewhere. Was there a plot to prevent this?

As time went by, a rumour circulated that De Marigny really was the killer. It was said that Oakes had found evidence that de Marigny had been involved in shady financial dealings and that Oakes was about to expose him

There was only one guest in Oakes’ house that night – Harold Christie. After the event, there were many people who said that far from being tucked up in bed, Christie was seen to be out and about in those early hours.

THEORIES

Several prominent people living on the island or connected to Sir Harry Oakes in some way all appeared to have motives of one kind or another for disposing of the man. Many of the theories are plausible, but improbable. More importantly they have never been proved.

The prime suspects range from a German born millionaire with links to the Nazi party, to figures from America’s gangland to the British Royal family itself in the guise of the Duke of Windsor.

The core of all the theories share one main common denominator, which was the potential lucrative business of casinos and hotels that were proposed to be built in Nassau prior to Oakes’ murder.

FIRST SUSPECT: WENNER-GREN

Oakes had become friendly with the rich Swedish born businessman Wenner-Gren who lived on the island with his American wife and had acquired the largest yacht in the world as part of his millionaire lifestyle. Gren was an astute and wily businessman who had made a fortune through selling light bulbs and household electrical equipment. More disturbingly he was known to be a close friend of key Nazi figure, Hermann Goering as well as many other infamous tyrants.

One theory is that Gren killed or had Oakes murdered because the victim had unearthed several secrets about him including information that he may have been a spy for the Germans.

SECOND SUSPECT: HAROLD CHRISTIE

Oakes good friend also came under suspicion due to his association with mobster Frank Marshall who himself was linked with the notorious Mafia boss Charles ‘Lucky’ Luciano.

Christie, who had become a wealthy man in his own rights by purchasing land in Nassau and becoming a real estate broker, had big plans for the island and the Bahamas. He envisaged a lucrative tourist trade that encompassed golf courses and hotels.

Christie became involved with Frank Marshall who wanted to build casinos on the island despite the prohibitive laws preventing such developments. However, Marshall had reckoned with the influence of Christie’s prominent friends such as Oakes and the Duke of Windsor, they would be able to circumvent restrictions. But Oakes was said to be displeased with the idea and his refusal to co-operate angered Christie who saw his old friend as an obstacle to making millions.

THIRD SUSPECT: FRANK MARSHALL AND THE MOB

Marshall himself was known to have had a great deal of pressure put on him by his American business partners, who were more than likely Mafia figures. It was believed to be Mafia mobster Lucky Luciano’s idea to build casinos on the island and who realised that with Christie and the Duke of Windsor’s influence and help he had the means to do it. Therefore it may not be too difficult to imagine Luciano’s frustration and anger with Oakes who refused to take part in the scheme. Oakes violent and bloody death seems to fit the kind of grisly end metered out to victims by mobsters of the day.

FOURTH SUSPECT: THE DUKE OF WINDSOR

The former King of England himself did not escape suspicion when one theory arose that Oakes may have discovered possible evidence of the Duke’s dealings with the Nazi party and Wenner-Gren that threatened to expose the Duke as a traitor and spy.

There were also claims that the Duke of Windsor (Governor of the Bahamas at that time) had participated in the unlawful setting up, or framing, of the victim’s playboy son-in-law, Alfred de Marigny.

To everyone’s surprise at the time the Duke took immediate command of the murder investigation, visiting (for no obvious reason) the scene of the crime, interviewing policemen and attempting (unsuccessfully) to silence the press. On the flimsiest of evidence de Marigny, whom the Duke loathed, was expeditiously arrested, but at his trial a few months later, was acquitted after it was revealed that two crooked cops – mysteriously flown in from Miami at the personal insistence of the Duke – had falsified evidence by planting one of de Marigny’s fingerprints at the scene of the crime.

After the trial, and despite de Marigny’s acquittal, the Duke refused all requests to have the murder investigation reopened and went to extraordinary lengths to have de Marigny deported. It has been claimed the Duke was running scared lest the police, in searching for a motive, stumbled upon evidence that he and Sir Harry were involved in an illegal money-laundering scheme with the Banco Continental in Mexico City.

When Sir Harry Oakes ‘died’ he left a mere $12,000,000 with almost $200/300 million missing. He was in business with Christie and had loaned Christie millions. With Oakes dead he never had to repay the money he owed. He became a significant property developer in the Bahamas and made many millions. By sublime irony he was knighted by the Duke’s niece, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1964. Christie’s most successful property speculation occurred when he bought up some marshy land to the west of Nassau and sold it for redevelopment. It became a luxurious gated community that was named Lyford Cay.

Christie died, a very wealthy man, in 1973.

The Duke of Windsor was by no means sorry that Oakes was dead and that he invariable played a major role. It was common knowledge that the ‘tricks’ the Queen Mother had spoken about that Wallis Simpson had learned in the brothels of Singapore had worked their charm not only on the Duke of Windsor but also on Sir Harry Oakes.

In later life the Duke of Windsor avoided all conversation about the death of Oakes and became visibly upset whenever it was innocently alluded to. His verdict on the Oakes murder, when he made his official report to London, was telling. He wrote: “The whole circumstances of the case are sordid beyond description.”

“Sordid beyond description.”

No one was better placed to make such a judgment.

There have been so many different theories from the possible to the preposterous. It was Lucky Luciano and the Mafia who polished Oakes off, goes one speculation, for resisting plans to turn Nassau into a gambling paradise. No it wasn’t, it was a voodoo priest (runs another) furious at Oakes for sleeping with his wife. Wrong again – Oakes’s business partner did it, because he suspected that Oakes had a plan to bankrupt him; not the business partner, oh no, writes another, but one of Oakes’s disgruntled employees who was about to get the sack; or was it Oakes’s lawyer who arranged for him to change his will three months before his death so that he could take command of the Oakes empire after his demise? Or could it have been his estranged wife, Lady Oakes? Or maybe it was de Marigny all along?

All the principal suspects are now dead so you can, in effect, accuse whomsoever you wish without fear of reprisal, and it is simply astonishing how many members of the small, close-knit community of 1940s Nassau millionaires can, from the Duke downwards, easily be ascribed a motive for having committed the crime. Agatha Christie could not have dreamed it better.

None of the above theories, no matter how convincing they may sound, have provided concrete evidence to back them up. To date the murder of Sir Harry Oakes remains a mystery that has yet to be solved.

It was later claimed that Harold Christie told close friends that in fact he had murdered Harry Oakes. Christie owned a lot of land in the Bahamas and Oakes’ objections to opening casinos could have affected his wealth.

This was believable because he was supposedly in the next bedroom when a brutal murder was committed but heard nothing.But there’s another question that preys on my mind:

Who would go into their host’s bedroom at the early hour of seven in the morning to inquire about what was for breakfast?

23 December 1874 – Sir Harry Oakes born in Sangerville, Maine

1918 – Oakes discovers gold at Lake Shore, Canada

30 June 1923 – Oakes marries Eunice MacIntyre

8 July 1943 – Oakes murdered at his Nassau home

18 October 1943 – Trial of Freddie de Marigny begins in Bahamas

12 November 1943 – Jury deliver not guilty verdict

The real-life murder case behind Any Human Heart – The Guardian

A King, A Count, A Killing The Grisly Murder Of A Gold Baron At His …

Harry Oakes – Wikipedia

Another Look at a Bahamian Mystery: The Murder of Sir Harry Oakes …

The Trial | Crime and Investigation

The Sir Harry Oakes Mystery: An Unsolved Murder in the Bahamas …

A ‘ROYAL’ IN THE MURDER OF SIR HARRY OAKES BY GIOVANNI DI …

Mysteries and More from Saskatchewan: My Theory on Who Killed Sir …

A Prince in Hot Water: The Duke of Windsor and the Murder of Sir …

The Murder of Sir Harry Oakes | JAQUO Lifestyle Magazine

Royal scandals: the stories they couldn’t prove | The Independent

The Truth is back there: Questions about Harry Oakes Death