All things being equal, even the price, would you buy an electric car over a normal one?
0

Photoshop the extremist competition

by SB on December 21, 2016 at 8:30am

Every time the mainstream media publishes photos of the Islamic terrorist butchers who terrorise us in the West and elsewhere they give them fame and respect.

This photo of the extremist Turkish police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador is an example of that. In the photo, he looks like a James bond type impeccably dressed with a gun in his hand. This is a man who shot an unarmed man in the back!  He is a villain and if his image is used by the media his face should be obscured.

I want him and every other extremist mocked and shamed on social media. I want photoshopped images of them distributed widely. Mocking them is one-way to take away their power. They deserve nothing but contempt.

Today’s Whaleoil competition is about photoshopping this image or the image of another terrorist photo widely distributed in the media. The goal is to make fun of them, to mock them, to humiliate their supporters. I envisage, pigs, funny objects in their hand and strange costumes; anything that turns them into an object of ridicule.

Here are a few examples of photos that you may want to play with but please feel free to use your own.

In the case of convicted terrorist Nizar Trabelsi’s extradition to the US, the European Court has ruled that Belgium must pay Trabelsi €90,000 in damages

 

http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/chattanooga-shooting/chattanooga-shooting-service-member-opened-fire-chattanooga-gunman-mohammad-abdulazeez-n396596

 

Syed Farook (r.) and his wife, Tafsheen Malik, offered their pledge of allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi together, before their joint attack on the San Bernardino facility.

 

Tamerlan, left, and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, brothers who planted bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon

 

