Photoshop the extremist competition

Every time the mainstream media publishes photos of the Islamic terrorist butchers who terrorise us in the West and elsewhere they give them fame and respect.

This photo of the extremist Turkish police officer who assassinated the Russian ambassador is an example of that. In the photo, he looks like a James bond type impeccably dressed with a gun in his hand. This is a man who shot an unarmed man in the back! He is a villain and if his image is used by the media his face should be obscured.

I want him and every other extremist mocked and shamed on social media. I want photoshopped images of them distributed widely. Mocking them is one-way to take away their power. They deserve nothing but contempt.

Today’s Whaleoil competition is about photoshopping this image or the image of another terrorist photo widely distributed in the media. The goal is to make fun of them, to mock them, to humiliate their supporters. I envisage, pigs, funny objects in their hand and strange costumes; anything that turns them into an object of ridicule.

Here are a few examples of photos that you may want to play with but please feel free to use your own.